Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Twila Wade, second place was Wilma Wolfe, third place was Patti Cerny and fourth place was Sharon Andresen.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Gladys Spicka, Debbi Allerton, Beth Kellogg and Ima Jean Alley. In Bunco, lucky winners were Kathy Urban, Sharon Andresen, Dolores Woita and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Melissa Konecky, second place was Patti Cerny and third place was Kathy Urban. In Pinochle, coming in first place as John Ell and second place was Kathy Urban.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, May 15: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, May 16: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, May 17: 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting

Thursday, May 18: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, May 19: 12 p.m., Identity Theft Awareness; 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch Tournament.

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.