Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Sarah Kruse, second place was Dave Konecky, third place was Ardven Malchow and fourth place was Sharon Andresen.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Gladys Cihal, Carol Kralik, Ima Jean Alley and Marianne Long. In Bunco, lucky winners were Diana Wyllie, Joan Musil, Sharon Andresen and Melissa Konecky.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle played. Coming in first place was Al Gruenes, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Cheryl Ell.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Vince Konecky and third place was Bonnie Burkey. In Pinochle, coming in first place as Al Gruenes, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was John Ell.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, May 1: 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch; 1 p.m. Art Class

Tuesday, May 2: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 1 p.m. Bunco; 1 p.m. Bingo

Wednesday, May 3: 8:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Kraft Pillow Cleaning

Thursday, May 4: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 1 p.m. Pinochle

Friday, May 5: 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.