Senior Center News

Wahoo

On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Jerry Wade, second place was Bonnie Burkey and third place was Kathy Urban.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bingo. In Bingo, the lucky winners were Debbie Allerton, Emily Pacula, Karen Swanson and Gladys Cihal.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we started off the morning with Tai Chi and in the afternoon we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Dave Konecky.

On Friday afternoon, we had the Lombardo family here for our Birthday Entertainment. Santa also showed up! We played Pitch and Pinochle after the Birthday Party.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Dec. 26: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Bunco and bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 1 p.m. Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Dec. 29: 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Pinochle

Friday, Dec. 30: 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.