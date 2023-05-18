WAHOO

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was a tie between Twila Wade and Dave Konecky and third place was Kathy Urban.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Beth Kellogg, Margaret Schiffern, Emily Pacula and Ima Jean Alley. In Bunco, lucky winners were Sharon Andresen, Dolores Woita, Bonnie Burkey and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Dave Konecky and second place was Cheryl Ell.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Twila Wade and third place was Vince Konecky. In Pinochle, coming in first place as Cindy Ullery, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, May 22: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, May 23: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, May 24: 1 p.m., Trivia Afternoon

Thursday, May 25: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, May 26: 1 p.m., 10 point pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.