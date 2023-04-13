Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Jack Dau, third place was Twila Wade and fourth place was Mary Ann Osmera.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Debbi Allerton, Rose Kastl, Gladys Cihal and Carol Kralik. In Bunco, lucky winners were Twila Wade, Joan Musil, Bonnie Burkey, Melissa Konecky and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle was played. Coming in first place was Dave Konecky, second place was Al Gruenes, third place was Cindy Ullery and fourth place was Judy Severin.

On Friday afternoon, we had 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Twila Wade and third place was Kathy Urban. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Cindy Ullery, second place was Sarah Kruse and third place was Diana Wyllie.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, April 17: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, April 18: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, April 19: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, April 20: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, April 21: 1 p.m., Birthday Party/Trick Roper for entertainment; 2 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.