Senior Center News

Wahoo

On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Jerry Wade and third place was Dave Konecky.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bingo and Bunco. In Bunco, Sharon Andresen, Bonnie Burkey, Joan Musil and Twila Wade were the big winners. In Bingo, the lucky winners were Beth Kellogg, Gladys Cihal and Karen Swanson.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we started off the morning with Tai Chi and in the afternoon we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Patti Cerny, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Al Gruenes.

On Friday afternoon, we played Pitch and Pinochle. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Dave Konecky, second place was Cheryl Ell and third place was Al Gruenes.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Dec. 19: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Dec. 23: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.