Senior Center News

Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Twila Wade.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Emily Pacula, Margaret Schiffern, Debbi Allerton and Carol Kralik. In Bunco, lucky winners were Patti Cerny, Bonnie Burkey, Karen Pokorski, Melissa Konecky and Kathy Urban.

On Wednesday a bridge group got together.

On Thursday, Tai Chi started off the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle card players met. Coming in first place was Dave Konecky, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Diana Wyllie.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Jerry Wade and third place was Wilma Wolfe. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Al Gruenes, second place was Cheryl Ell and third place was Diana Wyllie.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information.

The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Feb. 6: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Feb. 7: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bongo

Wednesday, Feb. 8: 1 p.m., Trivia Afternoon (bring a partner and join in)

Thursday, Feb. 9: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Feb. 10: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.