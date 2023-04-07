Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Twila Wade, second place was Vince Konecky and third and fourth was a tie between Karen Pokorski and Patti Cerny.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Beth Kellogg, Debbi Allerton, Rose Kastl, Emily Pacula and Marianne Long. In Bunco, lucky winners were Bernice Houska, Twila Wade, Kathy Urban, Linda Kapple and Sharon Andresen.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge and had a trivia afternoon. In trivia, coming in first place was Ann Borer and Bonnie Burkey and second place was Debbi Allerton and Polly.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle played. Coming in first place was Jude Severin, second place was Diana Wyllie and third place was Cheryl Ell.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 13 Point Pitch tournament and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Patti Cerny and Doreen Peterson, second place was Wilma Wolfe and Susan Kruce, third place was Vince Konecky and Sharon Andresen, fourth place was Ann and Bernie Borer and fifth place was Bonnie Burkey and Kathy Urban. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Judy Severin.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, April 10: 1 p. m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, April 11: 9 a. m., Tai Chi; 9:45 a. m., Sydney/NRD talk; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, April 12: 1 p. m., Liverpool Rummy; 1 p. m., Trivia

Thursday, April 13: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, April 14: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.