Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Patti Cerny, third place was Joy Shanahan, fourth place was Dave Konecky and fifth place was Ima Jean Alley.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Debbi Allerton, Ima Jean Alley, Gladys Cihal. In Bunco, lucky winners were Cheryl Ell, Bonnie Burkey, Twila Wade and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle played. Coming in first place was Sarah Kruse, second place was Al Gruenes, third place was Cindy Ullery and fourth place was Diana Wyllie.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Judy Severin, second place was Arven Malchow and third place was Melissa Konecky. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Diana Wyllie, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Cindy Ullery.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, April 24: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, April 25: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, April 26: 1 p.m., Trivia Afternoon

Thursday, April 27: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, April 28: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.