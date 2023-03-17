WAHOO

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Sarah Kruse, second place was Melissa Konecky and third place was Karen Pokorski.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Karen Swanson, Gladys Cihal, Marianne Long and Carol Kralik. In Bunco, lucky winners were Bernice Houska, Cheryl Ell, Joan Musil, Twila Wade and Dolores Woita.

On Wednesday, we had Bridge and Trivia in the afternoon. In the Trivia game we had a tie for first place! Winners were the team of Ann Borer and Bonnie Burkey and the tying team was Cheryl Devlin and Susan Breunig.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the month and Pinochle in the afternoon. Coming in first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Bernie Sladky.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. Coming in first place in Pitch was Ima Jean Alley, second place was Ilene Divis and third place was Kathy Urban. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Cindy Ullery, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, March 20: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch: 1 p.m., Art Class

Tuesday, March 21: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, March 22: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, March 23: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, March 24: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.