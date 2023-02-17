Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was a tie between Dave Konecky and second place was Wilma Wolfe.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Carol Kralik, Gladys Cihal and Emily Pacula. In Bunco, lucky winners were Bernice Houska, Dolores Woita, Diana Wyllie and Joan Musil.

On Wednesday a bridge group got together. We also had a Trivia Game in the afternoon. First place was Ann Borer and Lori Hartshorn. Other lucky winners were Kathy Urban, Patti Cerny, Linda Kapple, Sharon Andresen, Carol Kavan, Kandi, Lyle and Leona Torrens.

On Thursday, Tai Chi started off the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle card players met. Coming in first place was Diana Wyllie, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Dave Konecky.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Vince Koneck and second place was Kathy Urban. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Judy Severin, second place was Cheryl Ell and third place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Feb. 20: Closed for President’s Day

Tuesday, Feb. 21: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, Feb. 22: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Feb. 23: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Feb. 24:1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.