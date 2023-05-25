Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Jack Dau, second place was Karen Pokorski and third place was Sharon Andresen.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Beth Sharp, Ima Jean Alley and Debbi Allerton. In Bunco, lucky winners were Cheryl Ell, Donna Sensibaugh, Bonnie Burkey and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Sarah Kruse and second place was Diana Wyllie.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch tournament and Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bonnie Burkey and Kathy Urban, second place was Karen Pokorski and Twila Wade and third place was Patti Cerny and Doreen Peterson. In Pinochle, coming in first place as Dave Konecky, second place was Diana Wyllie and third place was John Ell.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, May 29: Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 30: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, May 31: 1 p.m., Bridge

Thursday, June 1: 9 a.m., Tai Chi

Friday, June 2: 1 p.m., 10 point pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.