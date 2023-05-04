Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first and second place was a tie between Dave Konecky and Wilma Wolfe and third place was Sharon Andresen.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Emily Pacula, Carol Kralik, Beth Kellogg and Ima Jean Alley. In Bunco, lucky winners were Diana Wyllie, Kathy Urban, Sharon Andresen, Bernice Houska and Melissa Konecky.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge and had Trivia in the afternoon. Coming in first place in trivia were the teams of Bonnie Burkey and Kathy Urban and second place was Polly and Debbie Allerton.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, Pinochle played. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Cheryl Ell.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Linda Kapple, second place was Twila Wade and third place was Jack Dau. In Pinochle, coming in first place as Diana Wyllie, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Cindy Ullery.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, May 8: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, May 9: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, May 10: 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting

Thursday, May 11: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, May 12: 1 p.m., May Birthday Party with Woody; 2 p.m., Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.