Second pursuit in just over week ends differently

WAHOO – A second pursuit in just over a week ended in a different result for local law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit was started at approximately 10:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14. A deputy was in pursuit of a black or dark colored pickup truck with a camper shell in the area of County Road P near County Road 28.

“After traveling several miles on gravel roads, the vehicle was lost in the rural Malmo area,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in locating the suspect.

Eight days earlier, a deputy was seriously injured after a pursuit ended with his cruiser on fire in a creek near Prague.

The first pursuit took place on the night of Jan. 6 when Deputy Dominic Leuck attempted a traffic stop on Highway 79 on a vehicle driven by Dustin Hayes, 26, of Prague. Hayes drove away from the deputy and turned onto County Road N, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Leuck followed Hayes and both vehicles lost control. Leuck’s cruiser landed in a creek and caught fire.

The deputy was taken to Saunders Medical Center and was transferred to an Omaha hospital with broken ribs, concussion, bruised lungs and other injuries. He was released from the hospital the next day and Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg reported Leuck is “on the road to recovery.”

Hayes rolled his vehicle in a field and was taken into custody after he was medically cleared. He was cited several charges, including flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and speeding.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Jan. 14 pursuit and is asking for information on the vehicle that was involved by sending a message on the sheriff’s Facebook page, calling the sheriff’s office at 402-443-1000, or leaving an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 402-443-8181 or http://saunderscountycrimestoppers.com.

The Nebraska State Patrol is heading up the investigation of the Jan. 6 pursuit.

The Wahoo Newspaper reached out to Lichtenberg, who was sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 5, to ask about the county’s pursuit policy. The sheriff had not yet responded to text or email requests as of Monday.

A copy of the county’s pursuit policy, last revised in 2016, was provided to the Wahoo Newspaper. All counties are required to have a pursuit policy in place by state statute.

Policy 06 provides guidelines for pursuit and roadblocks.

The policy defines pursuit as “pursuing of a law violator by an officer, when in the officer’s judgment, the violator clearly exhibits the intent to avoid arrest by refusing to pull over and stop even though the violator may not be in excess of the speed limit.”

The policy acknowledges that high speed pursuits are dangerous to law enforcement, the public and the person or persons being pursued.

As such, the officer should consider existing circumstances when initiating a pursuit, the policy states. Factors include the nature and severity of the offense; road, traffic and weather conditions; time of day; location; speeds involved; how familiar the officer and the violator are with the area and the population density of the area.

No more than two vehicles from the sheriff’s office can be actively involved in a pursuit, according to the policy. When possible, law enforcement aircraft from the Nebraska State Patrol or Omaha Police Department should be deployed.

Pursuits can be terminated at any time by the senior officer, according to the policy.

“A pursuit should be terminated when the degree of danger to the public or pursuing officer becomes greater than the necessity for immediate apprehension and the suspect’s identity has been established to the point that later apprehension can be accomplished and there is no longer a need for immediate apprehension,” the policy states.