WAHOO – In an effort to make motorists aware of the need to wear their seatbelt every time they get into a vehicle, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a national safety campaign called “Click It or Ticket.” The “Click It or Ticket” enforcement encompasses the Memorial Day holiday weekend and will run from May 15 through June 4, with emphasis on child restraint and safety belt law compliance.
With assistance from a grant received from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the Sheriff’s Office will be paying deputies to work overtime hours.
“Please help us in making travel safer by buckling up day and night – every trip, every time,” said Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg.