WAHOO – The enforcement period for the “Drug Impaired Driving High Visibility Overtime Enforcement” grant is from April 19 through April 23. Additional deputies will be on patrol thanks to an overtime grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS).

Alcohol or drugs remain a significant contributing factor in fatal crashes. This enforcement period serves as a valuable opportunity to heighten the commitment and efforts of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office to keep roads safe and save lives. Report any impaired drivers to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.