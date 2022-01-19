School district pursues alternative financing for possible building project

WAHOO – District 39 (Wahoo Public Schools) has entered into an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 to pursue alternative financing for a possible building project.
A resolution authorizing a lease with the Saunders County Education Agency (SCEA)was approved by the Board of Education in a special meeting on Jan. 3. The Saunders County Education Agency was formed on Nov. 15 through the interlocal agreement.
In a phone interview on Jan. 14, Superintendent Brandon Lavaley explained that the district is seeking alternative financing for possible renovations after recommendations from a citizens advisory committee that was formed following the failed 2018 bond issue.
After the failed bond issue, the school district hired Heartland Center for Leadership Development to implement community engagement. Meetings were held and the citizens advisory committee was formed.
In February 2020 the committee suggested building an addition to the middle/high school facility with up to 10 classrooms and renovation of the cafeteria.
At the time, the committee noted that Wahoo’s poverty level is four points higher than the state average and 32% of students in Wahoo Public Schools qualify for free or reduced meals.
As a result, the committee said it was important not to increase taxes and proposed using lease-purchase financing to pay for the project.
“Probably the biggest takeaway from that committee was if there’s a way to finance a building project with alternative financing, which is what I would consider this, as opposed to running a bond election, that is the direction the board should pursue,” Lavaley said.
The resolution stated the potential project would not exceed $30 million. No specifics for the project were given because it is still in the preliminary stages of development, Lavaley said.
“We’re not even certain exactly what the project is about,” the superintendent said. “We know that we need a lot of classroom space. And that’s going to be a focus.”
At Monday night’s school board meeting, President Rob Brigham told the audience during the monthly facilities update that no plans have been made for the possible project.
“At this point there have been zero decisions made,” he said. “There is nothing on paper that I can share with anybody.”
Brigham acknowledged that the district has hired MCL Construction to operate as the construction manager at risk for the project. He said the company will provide “greater assurances of costs before we get to the point of making any decision as to what’s exactly going to be constructed.”
The district has also hired BVH Architecture to provide facilities evaluation and long-term planning. Brigham said the architectural firm will be conducting town hall meetings and open forums in the future to discuss the project.
While there are no specifics for the project at this time, officials expect construction to begin in the fall of 2022.
“And that’s assuming that we can come up and define what that project is in a fairly steady manner,” Lavaley said.
There is a possibility that some pieces of the project could be parceled out individually and potentially completed over the summer, he added.
Lack of space has been an issue for some time in the district and continues to get worse. According to Lavaley, the situation is not ideal.
“You can you can go into elementary and middle school classrooms and see that the environment probably isn’t as conducive to learning as it could be because you’ve got people kind of stacked on top of each other just to fit in the classroom,” he said.
Lavaley said the district has taken steps to deal with lack of space and other issues as the enrollment grows. With 90 students in the kindergarten class, the district would have added a fifth classroom. But space was not there, so they had to settle for more than 20 kids in each classroom.
The school day was also extended to allow for more time to serve lunch at the middle/high school, Lavaley said.
“We start serving lunch at about 1050 in the morning, and we get done at 1,” he said. “We had to add an extra lunch period because we don’t have the cafeteria space for the number of students that we have right now.”
A group of local residents does not agree that up to $30 million needs to be spent to deal with the issues.
“The board said they have not made any decision on what is to be built, but they have set up $30 million in the interlocal agreement so they have made some decisions on how large the project will be,” said Curtis Havelka, one of several patrons who have regularly been attending school board meetings for nearly six years.
Havelka and others have expressed concerns about the bonds that will be issued as part of the interlocal agreement. Lavaley explained that these bonds are not the same as the ones that are implemented after a bond issue is passed.
The SCEA will finance the project by issuing up to $30 million in Lease Rental Revenue Bonds to financial institutions. The bonds will be paid for by the school district through a lease agreement with the SCEA.
Lavaley said the school district is bound by state statute that limits the general fund levy to $1.05 per $100 of valuation. The project would have to fit under that levy limit.
The district puts $0.14 per $100 of valuation into special building fund, which also comes under the $1.05 limit. The $0.14 is the maximum that can be budgeted for a special building fund, Lavaley said, and they have been doing so for the past few years.
“When you look at this, that levy on the building fund cannot increase so you can have the 14 cents with no additional space, or we can enter into this agreement, develop some new space and keep it at 14 cents,” he said. “Either way, it’s going to be the same levy.”
Bob Bartek and Vicki Pearson brought their concerns about the bonds to the school board meeting on Monday during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Bartek asked what would happen if property valuations decrease as interest rates rise.
“The question left to answer is, what will the cost be to the taxpayers of District 39 with forecast increases to the interest rates, known increased cost of building as well as what will be included in the building,” he said in an email to the Wahoo Newspaper.
Pearson questioned the alternative financing method, saying it does not allow input from the taxpayers who said no to a bond issue three years ago.
“You’re taking away our rights as taxpayers on how you’re spending money by not allowing us to vote,” she told the board.
Bartek also expressed concern about the financing method.
“The facts are that the school board is using this method of building what the school board wants that will bypass the voting public and will collect taxes without any representation of the voters of District 39,” he said in an email. “Because of these actions taxpayers will pay for what the school board members deem necessary and the taxpayers will not have any say in the matter.”
Another of the sticking points with the 2018 bond issue was the amount of money that was allotted for sports facilities. Havelka said a new gymnasium could be a big chunk of the project, but questioned how many students would benefit.
“Supposing the cost of the performance gym is $6.5 million. What percentage of students will this benefit? We are in need of an exercise area that would be a fraction of the cost of a performance gym,” Havelka said in an email to the Wahoo Newspaper.
The school board pursued another form of alternative financing last year. In June 2021, the board approved forming the Wahoo Public School Facilities Corporation, a nonprofit corporation to be used as a lease purchase mechanism.
With the interlocal agreement with SCEA, Lavaley said the nonprofit corporation is “an avenue that’s no longer being pursued.”
The SCEA’s board of directors is made up of three school board members and two ESU2 representatives. The school board members are Renae Feilmeier, Brett Eddie and Lora Iverson. George Robertson, an ESU2 board member, and ESU2 Administrator Ted DeTurk are the other two members.
