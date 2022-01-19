School district pursues alternative financing for possible building project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school day was also extended to allow for more time to serve lunch at the middle/high school, Lavaley said.

“We start serving lunch at about 1050 in the morning, and we get done at 1,” he said. “We had to add an extra lunch period because we don’t have the cafeteria space for the number of students that we have right now.”

A group of local residents does not agree that up to $30 million needs to be spent to deal with the issues.

“The board said they have not made any decision on what is to be built, but they have set up $30 million in the interlocal agreement so they have made some decisions on how large the project will be,” said Curtis Havelka, one of several patrons who have regularly been attending school board meetings for nearly six years.

Havelka and others have expressed concerns about the bonds that will be issued as part of the interlocal agreement. Lavaley explained that these bonds are not the same as the ones that are implemented after a bond issue is passed.

The SCEA will finance the project by issuing up to $30 million in Lease Rental Revenue Bonds to financial institutions. The bonds will be paid for by the school district through a lease agreement with the SCEA.