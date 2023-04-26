WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education continues to contemplate options to reduce downtime during the renovation/construction project at the middle school/high school by setting dollar limits for change orders that can be approved by the superintendent or the board’s building committee on the spot, along with hiring a “owner’s representative” to act in the interest of the school district.

During the board’s monthly meeting on April 17, the board voted to designate the building committee as the decision maker when it comes to change orders. If work stoppage is a concern, the committee can make that decision on the spot. If it is not an emergency situation, the committee can approve change orders up to $25,000. If the change order exceeds $25,000, it will be addressed at the subsequent board meeting or a special meeting.

The $40 million facilities update project will add 19 classrooms, an expanded cafeteria, a competition gymnasium fitted for PE classes and sports practices, improved career technical education (CTE) classrooms, a new entrance, expanded parking, new HVAC systems and other amenities to the middle school/high school.

The motion came as a result of discussion about potential project delays that could result if a change order has to be approved by the school board, which only meets regularly once a month. Special meetings could be called, but they must be publicized ahead of time, which could also cause delays.

At the board’s Feb. 20 meeting, the idea of hiring a third party “owner’s representative” to advocate for the school district was also suggested.

Board members said they felt the owner’s rep would be able to review invoices, change orders and pay applications rather than put that burden on Superintendent Brandon Lavaley or the board’s building committee.

Hiring an owner’s rep would have to fit to the project’s budget. It was estimated the position could cost around $300,000 for the project.

The board instructed Lavaley to consult other school districts that have used owner’s reps. The subject was not on the agenda during the March 20 meeting, but was discussed at the end of the meeting.

At the April 17 meeting, the issue was brought up again.

“I feel like we just really need to nail down how are we going to manage this project to be efficient and smart with our money and make sure everyone’s following the contract and make sure they deliver what they promise to delivery,” said Board Member Renae Feilmeier.

The issue, according to Feilmeier and other board members, is that to give the amount of attention needed to be good stewards of the public’s tax dollars during the project requires a large commitment of time.

“It remains my concern, there is such an investment of time, and we want to truly dig in on every pay application,” said Feilmeier. “That’s almost another half-time job for (Lavaley).”

Council President Brett Eddie said the building committee currently meets for two to three hours at a time, so adding this task to their work load would be an even bigger commitment for committee members.

Eddie and other board members agreed that a third party looking at the documents would be beneficial.

Although dirt work began on the project on March 20, Lavaley said they are still doing prep work and waiting for materials to arrive. The first pay application will not be submitted until the first of May. Based on the five-week preview report provided by the MCL Construction, the project is at a point that they could still add an owner’s rep, the superintendent added.

Lavaley said he spoke to a person who worked in this capacity for Fremont Public Schools, but did not have any “hard numbers” as far as what it would cost to hire them as an owner’s rep.

Other board members said they have people in mind who may be interested in the position as well.

No decision was made on the owner’s rep position.