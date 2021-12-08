School board looks at feasibility study

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to determine whether it would be beneficial for the school district to concentrate all of its facilities on its central property.
The study, conducted by First National Capital Markets, ultimately concluded that the district would save approximately $3.7 million over the next 10 years if the one-campus route was chosen. Those savings would largely be generated from eliminating the need for staff to travel from site to site.
As it stands, the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco, as well as the junior/senior high school campus near Raymond, have long lists of upgrades that would need to be carried out if the district chose not to consolidate to one campus.
The study notes that Valparaiso’s population has declined in recent years, while Ceresco’s has increased, and growth trends suggest the school district would continue to have the tax base needed to fund long-term construction projects. However, if the district chose not to expand its central campus, the study says the Ceresco elementary school would likely need an expansion.
The study provides three options for the district. The first would involve no new construction, only repairs and improvements to the existing sites, and it would cost approximately $3 million for the district in the next 10 years.
The second option would be to build a new PK-5 building at the high school site on a $14.3 million bond.
The third option would be to construct a new high school building and renovate the existing junior/senior high school building to
erve as the elementary and junior high building. That option would be paid on a $25 million bond, and would include the construction of a performing arts center.
The study points to several benefits the district would realize if it were to concentrate its operations to one location, namely eliminating the need for teachers to travel between multiple school buildings, as well as social and emotional benefits for students. The savings would also help the district lower its yearly spending per student, which is $1,200 more per year than similar school districts like Arlington, Syracuse and Louisville, according to the study.
Raymond Central Superintendent Lynn Johnson said no decisions were made at the workshop, and the full feasibility study will be released to the public at the district’s regularly scheduled school board meeting on Dec. 15.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.