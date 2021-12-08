School board looks at feasibility study

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to determine whether it would be beneficial for the school district to concentrate all of its facilities on its central property.

The study, conducted by First National Capital Markets, ultimately concluded that the district would save approximately $3.7 million over the next 10 years if the one-campus route was chosen. Those savings would largely be generated from eliminating the need for staff to travel from site to site.

As it stands, the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco, as well as the junior/senior high school campus near Raymond, have long lists of upgrades that would need to be carried out if the district chose not to consolidate to one campus.

The study notes that Valparaiso’s population has declined in recent years, while Ceresco’s has increased, and growth trends suggest the school district would continue to have the tax base needed to fund long-term construction projects. However, if the district chose not to expand its central campus, the study says the Ceresco elementary school would likely need an expansion.