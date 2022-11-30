School board delays sending out bids to obtain more information

WAHOO – After a year of discussion and planning, the first bids for the Wahoo Public Schools’ facilities improvement/addition project may be sent out by the end of the year.

At the Wahoo Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21, officials with BVH Architecture and MCL Construction said they are ready to let the first bid package for the project, which will add classrooms, cafeteria space and a competition gym to the middle school/high school.

Matt Wegener with BVH Architecture said 95% of the documents are ready, and they are approaching the final contract documents, drawings and specifications, with just a little bit of fine tuning left for parts of the project that include the career technical education (CTE) area.

Brian Dembowski, project manager with MCL, suggested the bids be separated into two packages to get them out as soon as possible.

Separating the bids into two packages could add a set to the process used to set the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the project. Dembowski said the GMP could be set for the first bid package and later the rest of the project could be included.

“You can convert to a single GMP later,” he said.

Once the GMP is set, they can lock in and buy contracts for the project, Dembowski added.

Board Member Renae Feilmeier said she would prefer the contractor hold off on the first bid package until the second bid package is ready. She also wants to see the bids a minimum of two weeks before approval to be able to study the numbers.

“We’re spending a lot of money, so I think we’ve got to dig into what these numbers are,” she said.

Board President Rob Brigham said inflation and volatile concrete prices could make it difficult to hold the bids until January.

Dembowski said the holidays, along with the introduction of new prices for the first quarter of 2023, could make things “tricky,” but he felt they will be able to hold the bids into January.

Feilmeier also said she was concerned about breaking up the bids in case the board needs to start chipping away at the project to make budget. The budget for the total project was capped by the school board at $40 million earlier this year.

Dembowski said they are “comfortable” they will meet the budget, but in the worst case scenario, they would work with BVH to peel back parts of the project to fit the budget.

The board discussed holding a special meeting to approve the bids after they are reviewed by the Superintendent Advisory Committee, which is not scheduled to meet until after the next school board meeting on Dec. 19.

In August, Lavaley formed a Superintendent Advisory Committee made up of eight to 10 staff members from the elementary, middle and high school buildings. The committee will meet monthly to talk about various aspects of the school district.