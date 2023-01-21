Scholarship opportunities available for rural high school seniors

NORFOLK – A number of scholarships are available to high school seniors with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) services at home thanks to the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS).

The FRS is the non-profit arm of the National Rural Broadband Association (NTCA). The NTCA is a national membership association with the goal of improving communication services, like broadband, in rural America by advocating for rural providers in Washington, D.C.

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company is a proud supporting member of both organizations. NNTC supports the FRS mission by assisting in providing scholarship opportunities to customers.

To be eligible for a scholarship through the FRS with NNTC as a sponsoring company, the applicant must:

Be a 2023 graduating high school senior

Be a U.S. citizen

Have NNTC phone, TV and/or internet at home

Have been accepted by a two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school

Have a GPA of at least 2.0

Express an interest in returning to a rural community after graduation

The value of the scholarships range from $500-$7,000, based on a variety of criteria. One application qualifies a student for all available FRS scholarships.

Since 1994, the FRS has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to over 700 students.

Past NNTC recipients include:

2022 – Taya Schmaderer (Stuart Public Schools) of Stuart — $2,500

2019 – Elsie Magwire (Boyd County Public Schools) of Spencer — $2,500

2016 – Gage Gibney (North Bend Central) of Morse Bluff, $2,500

2016 – Jaden Schafer (Stuart Public Schools) of Stuart, $2,500

Information and instructions on how to apply can be found on NNTC’s website: www.nntc.net under “About Us.” Applications are due online by Feb. 8. Scholarship recipients will be announced in May.