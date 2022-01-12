Saunders County team takes third at national hippology contest

The team also competes in Horse Bowl, which uses a quiz-bowl format. Both contests complement each other, so they can prepare for both in much the same way, said Ann Gillentine of Wahoo, who coaches them for both competitions.

Preparation for the 2020 contest season was difficult because they were just getting ready to compete in their first Horse Bowl event when the COVID-19 pandemic began postponing events.

Even though they didn’t know if they would actually get a chance to compete, the team continued to hold practices. They switched to virtual meetings as 4-H rules required during the pandemic.

The uncertainty and the virtual meetings made preparation challenging, but that didn’t stop them.

“We just hit all the materials hard,” said Kaliska.

As 2020 went on and the pandemic worsened, the contests were pushed off and then ultimately canceled. By the time this took place, it was nearly time to start studying again for the 2021 Horse Bowl season.

“There was no time for a break, so we studied the whole year round,” said Megan.