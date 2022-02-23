Saunders County communities consider ARPA funds

Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell said discussions have taken place regarding how to spend the city’s ARPA funds, but no action has been taken. Wahoo is scheduled to receive just over $800,000 total and received the first $400,000 last summer.

She said potential allocations could go to the Wahoo Civic Center, which lost out on income when it was closed during the pandemic. The city is also considering using its funds for water system improvements, but Harrell said both options are still in the discussions stage.

Ashland is still undecided on how it will spend its ARPA funds, too, but City Administrator Jessica Quady said the money will likely go to paying for a water and sewer project. Ashland’s first allocation was just under $234,000.

While many communities are considering water projects using ARPA funds, Morse Bluff is in the process of paying off an already completed water project, which included the construction of a new water tower.

“We have to spend it on something different,” Village Clerk Kathy Mensik said. “We don’t have to have (the funds spent) until 2026. I’m sure something will come up by then that we need to buy that pertains to water.”