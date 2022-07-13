Saunders County Board asks for improved maintenance on existing 911 radio system

WAHOO – If Saunders County first responder groups receive the new emergency radio system they’ve been asking for, it could be two years or more before it’s functional.

In the meantime, the current system needs to at least be reliable, which is often not the case.

When Minnesota firm Rey Freeman Communications Consulting presented the results of a study last month reviewing the county’s radio system, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors was made aware that some of the system’s defects stem from poor maintenance as much as spotty reception.

“Even though your system will never work to cover the county, it’s not working properly today,” Freeman said at the June 14 county board meeting.

The issues, Freeman said, were evident in several of the radio tower maintenance buildings, where he saw 17-year-old dead batteries, which were supposed to provide backup to the tower in the time it takes for the generator to kick on.

Freeman also predicted that the tower-top amplifiers used on the radio towers – which he said are “notoriously susceptible to lightning” – were not working.

“We strongly encourage … getting this stuff fixed to improve what you have today, because it’s going to have to get you by for a while.”

At the July 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board asked Emergency Manager Terry Miller and Public Works Director Andy Nordstrom to tag team an effort to address the towers’ fixable issues.

“I think that’s one of the problems with our current system is that they just haven’t been maintained,” said Board Chair David Lutton.

Miller said that he has recharged the backup batteries since Freeman’s presentation, but the tower-top amplifiers are going to require some extra assistance and possibly an expense for the county to have them serviced.

“I have no idea if they’re working or not,” Miller said.

He explained that larger counties have communications coordinators who oversee maintenance on radio towers, and their emergency management departments have little to do with the 911 systems.

“Knowing if the amplifier on top is down, I can’t do that by myself,” Miller said.

The board asked him to reach out to Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz – whose department pays for the 911 system maintenance – to see if there is money in the budget to pay for outside maintenance help. Supervisor Craig Breunig said additional support could come from funds allocated to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Miller mentioned other problems with the county’s radio system that were not noted in Freeman’s report, including communication issues with Ashland’s radio tower, despite significant investment for a new repeater.

“They said they’ve had people look at it, too, and they said they can’t find out what’s wrong,” Miller said.

Additional issues exist at the Ceresco tower because of its inaccessibility. Lancaster County owns the tower. The mutual aid channel on the Prague tower, which Miller said was six years in the making, is also out of order.

“I go up there and try to trip the repeater, and dispatch says they can hear me tripping it but they can’t hear any audio,” he said.

Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka said Miller should reach out to Motorola or another radio maintenance company to take a look or provide direction.

“We just need to get a hold of someone so our first responders at least have something to work with,” Hrdlicka said.

