Safety campaign numbers released

WAHOO – For five days, Nov. 24 to 28, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office participated in a safety campaign called “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time.”

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that during this grant period, deputies issued 14 citations and a combined total of 74 warnings and violation cards.

These citations included speeding violations, possession marijuana, theft/receiving stolen property, domestic assault second and third degree along with numerous other miscellaneous traffic violations.