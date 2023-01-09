Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation Grant applications now available

LINCOLN – History Nebraska announced recently that applications are now available for the Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program. Earlier this year, History Nebraska received a $350,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program, Historic Preservation Fund (P22AP01544). Those funds are now being offered through this subgrant program to the owners of historic properties for repair and rehabilitation projects.

A complete program description, application information, and the application link are available online at https://history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation/rural-nebraska-historic-preservation-grant/. The application deadline is midnight on March 1, 2023. Applications must be submitted online via the weblink located on the above website.

Applicants must own a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places individually or as a contributing property in a National Register-listed historic district or have their property determined eligible for listing before the grant application is submitted. Properties determined eligible must be officially listed on the National Register before the end of the grant period. The property must be within a community with a population of less than 30,000 according to the 2020 U.S. Census and applicants must provide justification of their rural location as part of the application. Property owners must not be the State or federal governments.

Grantees can request and be awarded grants between $10,000 and $75,000. The grant reimburses 90 percent of eligible project activities or total project cost, up to the award amount and grantees shall provide in cash, 10 percent of the total project cost as match.

All rehabilitation work must comply with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Archeology and Historic Preservation.

Eligible activities include professional services such as architect and engineering fees and projects involving the preservation, rehabilitation, or restoration of an eligible property. Repairs involving building components such as walls, doors, windows, chimneys, roofing, and foundations are eligible activities. Projects involving the preservation or restoration of non-building properties such as parks, cemeteries, bridges, and monuments are also eligible. Because this grant is supported by funding administered by the National Park Service, projects must follow federal project requirements including the competitive selection of contractors and consultants. In addition, an easement will be placed on the property following the project’s completion.