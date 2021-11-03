Run the Prairie at Lake Wanahoo to benefit local cross country teams

“We raise money to support this novel idea – running,” he said.

Lindgren and his wife are accomplished runners who spent 40 years involved at the highest level of running with USA Track and Field. They lend their expertise to young runners as a way to promote running as an alternative to sitting in front of a computer screen or phone all day.

“We’re so committed to youth in our communities,” Lindgren said.

They work with youth from Saunders County and surrounding areas, bringing them to the Wahoo High School track for practices.

All runners ages 18 and under can race for free at Run the Prairie. As of Monday, over 100 runners had signed up to compete, but they are hoping for many more.

Runners will receive a custom-designed sweatshirt and a one-of-a-kind participation award crafted by Linda Lindgren.

Registration is available online by going to active.com and typing in Nebraska Trail Run in the search bar.

Lindgren was able to meet many members of the Wahoo business community as he solicited sponsors for the event.

“We’re excited about the community involvement with our program,” he said.