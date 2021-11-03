Run the Prairie at Lake Wanahoo to benefit local cross country teams

WAHOO –The beauty of the local scenery and the opportunity to benefit local high school cross country programs will attract runners to the first “Run the Prairie” race at Lake Wanahoo on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Will Lindgren, executive director of Nebraska Run Guru, organized the race, which includes five mile and eight mile distances.
It is the 16th annual version of the Nebraska Trail Run. Lindgren began this event at Platte River State Park, where it was held for 12 years. It moved to Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills for two years, and then was held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race is normally held in April, but moved to November for multiple reasons.
Two years ago, Lindgren started the Valley ONE Marathon, a half and full marathon race in Valley that is an Olympic-qualifying race.
The marathon is held in the spring, which was a conflict with the Nebraska Trail Run.
Nov. 13 was also chosen because a large cross country race at Living History Farms in Iowa that attracts 20,000 runners recently canceled, leaving the date open.
“We thought we’d step in and be the natural choice for people who have always gone to Living History Farms,” Lindgren said.
Lindgren found out about the cancelation five weeks ago, so he has been furiously working to organize the Run the Prairie event ever since.
Locating the race at Lake Wanahoo was an easy choice for Lindgren. He and his wife, Linda, had lived in Waterloo for several years, but were forced out when the 2019 flood destroyed their home. They built a house above Lake Wanahoo and moved in a year ago.
Avid runners, Lindgren and his wife utilize the trails at Lake Wanahoo on a regular basis. They wanted to showcase these trails, which provide views of a wide variety of nature, including Sand Creek, local wildlife, woods and cornfields.
“We’re really excited about showcasing our community, especially the trail system out here,” he said.
Lindgren partnered with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, which operates the Lake Wanahoo facility, to put on the race.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo.
Proceeds will benefit the cross country teams at Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann high schools. Lindgren said they have raised over $5,000 for the Douglas County West cross country team through the Valley ONE Marathon, so his focus turned to the schools in Wahoo with the upcoming race.
Lindgren founded Nebraska Run Guru, which is sponsoring the race. This not-for-profit organization provides healthy lifestyle opportunities for youth and adults.
“We raise money to support this novel idea – running,” he said.
Lindgren and his wife are accomplished runners who spent 40 years involved at the highest level of running with USA Track and Field. They lend their expertise to young runners as a way to promote running as an alternative to sitting in front of a computer screen or phone all day.
“We’re so committed to youth in our communities,” Lindgren said.
They work with youth from Saunders County and surrounding areas, bringing them to the Wahoo High School track for practices.
All runners ages 18 and under can race for free at Run the Prairie. As of Monday, over 100 runners had signed up to compete, but they are hoping for many more.
Runners will receive a custom-designed sweatshirt and a one-of-a-kind participation award crafted by Linda Lindgren.
Registration is available online by going to active.com and typing in Nebraska Trail Run in the search bar.
Lindgren was able to meet many members of the Wahoo business community as he solicited sponsors for the event.
“We’re excited about the community involvement with our program,” he said.
The community was so supportive that Lindgren is planning more running events to benefit the area in the future, he added.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.