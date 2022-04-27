Robotics club sends three teams to world competition

WAHOO – The young robotics engineers worked diligently to build their semi-autonomous machines, creating robots that can move on their own and by remote control.

In the end, their work paid off, as three local middle school teams qualified for world competition next month.

Three teams from Wahoo Robotics and Saunders County Robotics qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, by placing in the top four teams in state competition. The competition will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas May 3 to 5.

While they have had teams qualify for world competition in the past, the coaches and club organizers were not planning on having three teams make it to the final competition.

“We were not expecting this many kids to go,” said Kristin Hurley, a parent of a robotics competitor and coach of Team F, one of the qualifying teams.

The teams that qualified go by letter designations, although they have made up their own names as well.

Team A, also known as “Rise of the Guinea Pigs,” includes Alex Gokie, Carter Chmelka and Dominic Benes. They are coached by John Benes.

Team F, made up of Cyril Kavan and Ty Hurley, is called “Team Gamers.” Their coaches are Kristin Hurley and Heather Kavan.

The third qualifying team is Team N, a.k.a. “SWAT.” It is composed of members Joseph Stava and Owen Sanderson and coached by Rick Stava and Brian Sanderson.

The Wahoo Robotics Club is a cooperative team made up of students from Wahoo Public Schools and Saunders County Catholic Schools, including St. Wenceslaus Elementary School, St. John Nepomucene School and Bishop Neumann Junior and Senior High School.

Wahoo Public Schools officially became a part of the program two years ago, but individuals had been participating before the schools integrated the team.

There are about 50 kids in the total program, which includes grades kindergarten through 12th grade. In the middle school and high school program, over 30 kids are registered.

At the middle school level, there were about 10 teams total from the Wahoo/Saunders County clubs. Of those 10 teams, six qualified for state competition.

The competition season starts in the summer and ends in the spring. The three qualifying teams have extended their season by qualifying for worlds, Hurley said.

The young roboticists meet at least twice a week throughout the season, which is nearly year-round, Hurley said.

Before each season begins, an engineering challenge is presented to the competitors in the form of a game. This year, the challenge is “Tipping Point.”

“They give us a challenge and we have to meet that challenge,” said Team F’s Cyril Kavan.

Once the challenge has been announced, the roboticists build their robots using an inventory of parts stored at a practice space in Wahoo provided by Saunders Medical Center.

During competition, two alliances composed of two teams each earn points by scoring rings, moving mobile goals to certain zones and elevating on platforms. There is a 15 second autonomous period, where the students program the robot to move on its own, followed by a period of 1:45 minutes where the drivers control the robot, Team A’s Carter explained during a recent practice session.

“You want to get as many goals as you can on the platform,” he said.

Carter and his partner, Alex, developed a strategy that helped them gain success during the competition season.

“After you find a good strategy, you can do pretty well,” Carter added.

The teams started building their robots in March, but have been perfecting their machines throughout the season.

“We’ve been working on it the whole year,” said Cyril’s teammate, Ty Hurley.

Team N used C++ code to program their robot, which they named SWAT Bot.

“It was very daunting at first to figure out,” said Owen Sanderson, lead coder for Team N. Owen has been in the robotics club for three years.

Five-year veteran Joseph Stava is Team N’s lead builder.

“I like more of the building aspect of this,” he said.

Both Joseph and Owen see a possible career in software engineering or programming in their futures.

“It definitely is a consideration,” Joseph said.

Likewise for Team N’s Dominic Benes, who has been on the robotics team for three years. The eighth grader qualified for worlds every year since he’s been on the team, but this will be the first time he will actually travel for the competition.

In 2020, the VEX Robotics World Championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the competition was held virtually.

Kristin Hurley said the coaches and parents are excited for their kids to get the chance to compete against teams from across the world. But they have also been working hard to raise money for the trip. They set their goal at $6,300 to help pay for travel, lodging and other expenses. Registration fees are $1,200 for each team, she added.

They have relied on donations, rather than fundraising events, because of time constraints.

Their efforts have been successful so far, with donations coming in from as far away as London. But they have not yet met their goal. Donations can be made through the Wahoo Robotics Facebook page or at First Bank of Nebraska in Wahoo.

The robotics club also relies on donations to fund the program. John Benes said the parts to build each robot cost about $3,000 each. Motors themselves are $50 and some robots have eight motors, he added.

The roboticists recycle parts as often as they can, John Benes said. At the end of the season, they have a “take apart party” to replenish the inventory.

Hurley said the robotics club is a fun way to provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education to local students.

“It’s an awesome learning experience,” she said.

Building robots as a team also teaches life skills such as problem solving, team building, communication skills, project management and critical thinking. Hurley said its impressive to see older kids helping younger kids as they start in robotics. The elementary age club members build their robots out of LEGO components and compete in robotics contests through the LEGO Robotics program.

VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, organizes competitions for middle school and high school robotics programs across the globe.

Kristin Hurley said although they are still busy with the three teams that are going to Dallas, organizers are also starting to plan for the 2022-23 season. The challenge for the new season has been released, and teams have already begun planning their robots. Meetings will start in May, with the dates to be announced on the Wahoo Robotics Facebook page.

