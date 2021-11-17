Rezoning ordinance draws audience to council meeting

General commercial zoning (C-3) provides front yard setback requirements that would help preserve the work done along Chestnut Street. The design standards in C-3 also include landscaping requirements that would fit better along the corridor.

In flyers prepared to notify property owners of the proposed zoning change, the Wahoo Planning Department stated that the area is more suitable for C-3 General Commercial than downtown zoning.

The intent of C-1 zoning is for high level density commercial and retail areas. Zero setbacks are allowed. Parking is provided by the city on the street or in city-provided parking areas.

In C-3 zoning, the intent is more general commercial enterprises. Parking is provided by the businesses.

A plan by a business called Java Boys to build a Scooters coffee house at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut also prompted the zoning change proposal. Java Boys has filed an application for a minor subdivision in preparation for development of the property.

The area was originally zoned Neighborhood/Residential/Commercial (NRC), which is a mixed use zoning. The city council rezoned it to C-1 in 2004.