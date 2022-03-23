Revised Veteran of the Month ceremony honors three local men who served

WAHOO – Three local veterans shared stories about their time in the military as they were honored by their peers.

Al Bartek, Joe Ostoff and Tommy Hicks were honored during the Veteran of the Month ceremony held March 18 at the Veterans Club in Wahoo.

The ceremony honored the men for their service and allowed them to tell a story or two about their time in the military.

Bartek is a member of American Legion Post 371 in Valparaiso, where the octogenarian can often be found scooping snow off the sidewalks before a meeting.

He told a story of a recent trip to a grocery store in Lincoln where a man gave him a special medallion thanking him for his service after noticing Bartek’s military license plate.

“I was really impressed by this,” he said.

Bartek served in the Navy from 1956 to 1959. He made numerous trips across the Mediterranean Sea and sailed above the Arctic Circle. He saw places like Italy, England, Scotland and Antigua while working in the sonar room.

“I’d do it again,” he said of his time in the Navy.

Ostoff, a resident of Wahoo, was nominated by a friend, Jack Fisher Sr., for Veteran of the Month.

He joined the Army in 1965 after a recruiter assured him he’d be stationed in Germany, which is where his father had lived before emigrating to the U.S.

While assigned in what was then West Germany, Ostoff intercepted Morse code from Russians in East Germany. He was still in Europe during the Prague Spring movement when Czechs protested Russian rule.

“The Russians did the same thing there that they’re doing now in Ukraine,” Ostoff noted.

After he left the Army, Ostoff earned a college degree and worked for a bank in Omaha. In 1981 he came to Wahoo to work as a civil servant with the National Guard.

Hicks traveled from his home in Woodbine, Iowa to attend the ceremony. He grew up in the Malmo area and joined the Navy four years after graduating from high school.

He spent most of his time in Vietnam, and at first was reluctant to talk about his service. But a prompt from an audience member got Hicks to talk about the time he was on the flight crew with a very special passenger.

U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland, who was Chief of Staff of the United States Army from 1968 to 1972, and his staff loaded up on the aircraft where Hicks was second engineer. Hicks said Westmoreland came into the cockpit and began moving the power levers.

“I reached up and pulled them back,” Hicks said.

Westmoreland continued to mess with the controls, until Hicks smacked the back of his hand with a “slip stick” slide rule. He looked at the general and told him, “The airplane belongs to me.”

Westmoreland said, “I guess I don’t need to go any faster,” and left the controls alone after that as they flew to the Philippines.

The landing was also eventful, as the pilot miscalculated the tricky runway and was ready to hit pylons at the end when Hicks reached up to shut down the engine and keep the aircraft from bouncing off the sea wall and ending up in the ocean.

Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Dan Kauble said Hicks’ story, and those told by the other veterans, are the reason they hold the Veteran of the Month ceremony. He invited anyone to attend the ceremony and see what it’s all about.

“If you know a veteran, if you want to recognize a veteran, bring them in,” he said.

This was the first time members of the county board attended a Veteran of the Month ceremony held outside of their meeting room.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the county board. On the second Tuesday of the month, the honored veteran attended the supervisors meeting, where they received a plaque and recognition. The ceremony usually lasted about five minutes.

Last fall, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting. Kauble said the program has “outgrown” the original format.

Wendy Mach, Larry Mach’s daughter, publicly expressed her concerns about the change at the March 8 county board meeting. There, supervisors said they wanted to continue to honor veterans, but they couldn’t accommodate a longer ceremony as the VSC wanted.

While acknowledging Wendy Mach’s concerns, VSC members said they feel the changes are in honor of their friend and fellow veteran, Larry Mach.

“We’re not dishonoring Larry,” said VSC chairman Larry Johnson during a VSC meeting on March 9.

Last fall the VSC started holding the Veteran of the Month ceremony at other locations, including the American Legion in Ceresco. The March event was held at the Wahoo Veterans Club.

Supervisor Frank Albrecht, who represents District 7, said he was happy to attend the ceremony.

“It’s humbling to be here and I really enjoyed listening to their stories,” he said.

Albrecht admitted that the new format allowed veterans the time and space to tell their stories.

“I’ve got to say I like this format a lot better,” he said.

Also in attendance were supervisors Tom Hrdlicka (District 6) and John Smaus (District 5).

Kauble thanked the supervisors for attending and said the ceremony was “veterans appreciating veterans.”

“We’ve had some great conversations, we’ve had some great stories,” he said.

