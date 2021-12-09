Return ballots for Karloff recall due back Dec. 14

YUTAN – The deadline to return ballots in the recall election of a county supervisor is drawing near.

Voters in Saunders County District 2 have received ballots regarding the petition to recall Supervisor Doris Karloff. The deadline to return the ballots to the county courthouse is Dec. 14.

Karloff, of Yutan, represents District 2, which includes Union, Wahoo, Marble and most of Clear Creek townships. She has represented the district for nearly four decades.

The recall effort was started by Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo when she filed the recall on July 21. Her stated reason for the recall is: “The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district. Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”

About two weeks after filing the recall, Carritt confirmed that it was related to the proposed solar farm project near Yutan.