Return ballots for Karloff recall due back Dec. 14

YUTAN – The deadline to return ballots in the recall election of a county supervisor is drawing near.
Voters in Saunders County District 2 have received ballots regarding the petition to recall Supervisor Doris Karloff. The deadline to return the ballots to the county courthouse is Dec. 14.
Karloff, of Yutan, represents District 2, which includes Union, Wahoo, Marble and most of Clear Creek townships. She has represented the district for nearly four decades.
The recall effort was started by Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo when she filed the recall on July 21. Her stated reason for the recall is: “The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district. Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”
About two weeks after filing the recall, Carritt confirmed that it was related to the proposed solar farm project near Yutan.
Last spring, Community Energy proposed building an 81-megawatt solar farm on 500 acres south of Yutan, including land that is owned by Karloff’s family. The county board approved the project in May, with Karloff recusing herself from the discussion and vote.
Elected officials are legally required to abstain from any proceedings that could benefit them or their immediate family financially.
Carritt said opponents of the solar project felt Karloff should have attended the public hearings and voted on these agenda items.
Karloff filed a defense statement that read: “I was re-elected Nov. 2020 for County Board. Another election will cost taxpayers approximately $5,725. In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners. My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”
Ballots that are sealed in the envelope marked Return Identification Envelope may be mailed, hand delivered to the county clerk’s office or placed in the drop-off box outside the courthouse. For persons needing ADA accessibility, call the county clerk’s office at 402-443-8101 to make arrangements. Ballots must be in the possession of the county clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.
