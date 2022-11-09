Restored veterans’ photos to be unveiled Friday

WAHOO – A photo restoration project that took nearly a year will be unveiled on Veteran’s Day during a special ceremony at the Wahoo Veteran’s Memorial Club.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a presentation attended by dignitaries from veterans organizations and the Daughters of the American Revolution will reveal the results of the project, which restored photos of nearly 800 veterans that have graced the walls of the club for decades.

Sue Grennan with the Mary Katharine Goddard Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter of Omaha took on the project with help from members of the chapter.

Grennan was recruited for the project because of her expertise in digital scrapbooking. She used her skills to produce a book that tells the story of her father’s World War II experiences, which she showed to her chapter.

That’s when Donna Booth, a member of the DAR chapter from Malmo, came up with an idea – to have Grennan restore the photos at the Vet’s Club.

“A light bulb went off,” she said.

It was a perfect fit for the Mary Katharine Goddard DAR chapter and the Vet’s Club. The DAR, a non-profit volunteer service organization that focuses on historical preservation, education and patriotism, takes on community projects that are often veteran-oriented. Because there are four members from Saunders County in the chapter, they have focused their energies on the Wahoo facility over the years, Booth said.

“Our chapter kind of adopted the Wahoo Vet’s Club,” Booth said.

Booth had noticed that the veterans’ photos lining the walls of the Vet’s Club were in bad shape. Frames didn’t match. Photos were slipping down in the frames. Images had faded.

“That’s just not acceptable,” Booth said.

Booth wasn’t the only one who had noticed. Wahoo American Legion Post 82 Commander Eric Alm didn’t like how the photos, which were submitted by the veterans themselves or their families over the years, were hung “hither and there” around the meeting room.

Matt Sutton, the Wahoo VFW commander, was also aware of the problem.

“We knew we had to do something with them to keep them restored,” he said. “This was the best approach.”

Wahoo American Legion Post 82 and Wahoo VFW Post 4502 and their respective auxiliaries shared the cost of the project.

When Grennan inspected the photos to give a cost estimate for the project, she found the photos were in need of work.

“The photos were fading, they were not in the best shape,” she said.

Four volunteers accompanied Grennan as she disassembled the frames and carefully separated the photos into 30 pouches. They meticulously kept the names with each picture.

The first task was recording all of the names in a spread sheet. More volunteers typed the names. Others proofread and matched photos to names.

Sherry Hageman, one of the four local members of the DAR chapter, was part of that volunteer crew.

“I’ve been around long enough that I helped identify some that maybe didn’t have a name,” she said.

Hageman’s late husband, Earl, is among the veterans whose photos were part of the project. He served in Germany during the Korean War.

While compiling the names, the volunteers found about 100 duplicate photos. They methodically confirmed that the photos had been repeated, and then updated the spreadsheet.

“That took a while to do that,” Grennan said.

Once the information was assembled, Grennan set about working on the pictures themselves. She scanned the photos and used computer software to enhance the image. Many were in bad shape, but she diligently removed scratches and tears and corrected colors or contrast. It took many hours of work, but in the end, the results were worth it.

“Surprisingly, they all came out perfect,” she said.

After the digital images were finished, Grennan arranged them in groups. After showing the veterans organizations three options for printing, they chose to permanently impose the images on metal.

“I thought the metal looked best and I think over time, the metal is going to last longer,” Grennan said.

Although the project took about two times longer than she expected, Grennan is happy with the outcome.

“I actually enjoyed it,” she said.

Grennan first took up the hobby of scrapbooking after realizing her family’s precious photos were deteriorating on the sticky photo album pages where she had placed them. She began traditional scrapbooking with in albums and books. About three years ago after she retired, she transitioned to digital scrapbooking and has never looked back.

Sutton acknowledges the hard work Grennan did to complete the project.

“I know a lot went into it,” he said.

Alm is pleased with the results of Grennan’s efforts.

“I think it’s a fine project,” he said.

Booth said the project will ensure the images, and legacy, of the veterans of Saunders County, last well into the future.

“What we’re doing is preserving these pictures for the future, which I think is wonderful for the next generation, or next two generations,” she said.