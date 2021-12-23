Researchers call on NDEE for urgent AltEn response

Dr. John Schalles, a biology professor at Creighton University and a member of the AltEn-investigating Perivallon Group, said the tears in the liners could be harmful to the groundwater below, and if the whales were able to continue expanding, the potential consequences could be destructive.

“Not only could there be an explosive shockwave, but it could discharge a whole lot of pesticide material that’s in that waste below the liner in volatile forms that would not be good to breathe,” he said.

The whales are in the process of being taken care of, using pipes that vacuum the gases into a burner unit that in theory breaks down the gases into less harmful chemicals. However, Schalles has been trying to bring attention to the possibility of creating extremely toxic compounds through the gases not being completely broken down.

“One of the concerns we have is about the other materials that are in volatile form that have been part of this not only explosive but toxic gas mixture,” he said. “And will the burning off of those gases cause other problems? If you had substrates, i.e. these pesticides, that were heated to a higher temperature but not completely broken down, that’s a potential recipe to create what we know as dioxins.”