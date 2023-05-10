VALPARAISO – A Sunday afternoon joy ride in Valparaiso on a dirt bike resulted in a citation for a juvenile suspect.

According to a Facebook post on the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office page, a complaint was made on May 5 at approximately 7:40 p.m. of a dirt bike driving recklessly in Valparaiso.

While patrolling in the area, a sergeant with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. After several miles of gravel roads and going through fields, the dirt bike was lost and the pursuit ended.

Further investigation led law enforcement to a residence south of Ceresco in Lancaster County where the suspect and dirt bike were located. The juvenile suspect was cited with numerous charges including felony flight to avoid arrest and released to parents.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.