Raymond Pie Makers (copy)

RAYMOND — Unless one possessed the snout of a canine, there would be no way of knowing what’s concealed on the lower level of Jan Hauser’s farmhouse.

To drivers on 14th Street, just north of Lincoln, Hauser’s place is unassuming — a fairly standard ranch with a large back drive and several outbuildings that stash ag machinery. The house is the property’s gateway, and its single-stall garage door opens upon an operation like a production floor.

Folding tables and rolling carts stretch the length of what was once a storage room, and resting above a cart is a thickly bound blue binder containing recipes.

Eight deep-freezes line the basement’s walls, and each has gradually filled over the last year with pies. Dozens of them.

Each pie, of about 700 assembled and frozen throughout the year, will sell in the span of Nov. 1 to Dec. 25.

“The customers know the first of November is coming,” Hauser said.

Her home is the headquarters and the origin of the Raymond Pie Makers, which she founded in 2012 after she returned from a church mission trip in Louisville, Kentucky. She rode home on a bus, next to a fellow churchgoer from Gibbon, Nebraska.

“I asked her, what do you do for fundraisers in your church? She said, ‘We make pies,’” Hauser said. “She gave me every recipe.”

Since then, Raymond Pie Makers has grown into a major fundraising vehicle for Raymond United Methodist Church and the executor of numerous church improvement projects. Pie sales have helped the church pay for new carpet, a kitchenette, landscaping, a clothing toss box and more.

But the effort to make such projects happen is by no means … easy as pie. The pie makers convene about five weekends per year, and Hauser prefers not to waste any time.

“Them are intense days,” she said. “Once you get started and you’ve got all those ingredients and everything out, you just need to keep going.”

They take a lunch break, but for the rest of the day, they’re rolling dough, crimping it, peeling fruits, folding boxes and storing the finished pies in one of the deep-freezes. The pies are separated by flavor — blueberry, peach, apple, cherry and the top seller, strawberry rhubarb.

The work can be laborious, which has driven some former pie makers away. Hauser said the group started with 10 members, and she’s now down to six. Finding help can be hard, but Hauser says it’s important to “meet people where they’re at.” Not everyone is cut out for the pie-making grind, so she tries to find roles for people that are conducive to their skill levels.

Those who remain on the team understand the call of duty. When the cylinders are firing, the Raymond Pie Makers can whip up a single pie in about seven minutes.

To get to that point, though, the dough’s moisture had better be the right consistency (it takes time to do it right, Hauser says). Otherwise, the person on dough rolling duty will hear about it.

“We’re not a bashful group,” Hauser said. “But we’ve pretty much got things down to a pat of how things go.”

After 10 years, Hauser and company have had time to work out the kinks. In early years, she didn’t have enough freezer room, so pies were stored at houses in Valparaiso, Ceresco, Raymond — anywhere she could find room. When Hauser received an order, she’d have to drive all over to gather up the right combination of pies.

“That was not one of my brightest moments,” she said. “I had nowhere to go with all of the pies.”

The deep-freezes have accumulated over time as Raymond Pie Makers has become a sustainable entity.

Hauser’s basement received a total makeover to facilitate a proper pie-making flow. She had help from congregation members who redid the basement’s floor, installed a kitchen area and spruced up the basement bathroom.

“It was an avalanche of people,” Hauser said.

Other help has taken the form of baking ingredients dropped off on her front doorstep.

“There are a lot of people, if I got in a real dire strait and I couldn’t make something work, they would be there,” Hauser said.

Some of the pie makers, like Janet Wallman, aren’t even members of the Raymond United Methodist Church’s congregation — she says she joined about five years ago because of the group’s impact on the Raymond community.

“I’m retired, I’m a good neighbor and I just enjoy the work,” she said.

The Raymond Pie Makers have donated pies to the Lincoln City Mission and to Fresh Start Inc., an organization that helps women who are experiencing homelessness. And they sell pies every year at Seward’s Fourth of July celebration. Hauser says they sell out their stock every year.

Hauser smiles when she talks about her earned reputation as the “pie lady” in the Raymond area. If the pies are making a difference, she doesn’t mind.

“It’s better than the other things they could call me.”

Raymond Pie Makers can be found on Facebook at the page “Raymond Pie Makers — Raymond United Methodist Church, Raymond NE.” Pies can be ordered by calling Hauser at 402-450-8207.