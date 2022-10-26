Raikes and Penner vie for spot on State Board of Education

LINCOLN – The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education. It also hires the state’s education commissioner.

The state is divided into eight districts, each represented by a board member elected in a nonpartisan race. They serve four-year terms and are not paid but are reimbursed for expenses.

Half of the eight-member Board of Education will be decided in November’s general election, with showdowns pitting four conservative candidates endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee against candidates endorsed by the state teachers union.

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Platte River from Phillips to Ashland.

Kirk Penner of Aurora is the incumbent and endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee. He was appointed in December 2021 by Gov. Pete Ricketts to complete the remainder of the term of Patricia Timm of Beatrice, who resigned citing personal health reasons.

Penner is being challenged by Helen Raikes of Ashland, who has been endorsed by the state teachers union.

District 5: Helen Raikes

Occupation: Willa Cather Professor Emeritus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Political party: Independent

Last year, the Nebraska State Board of Education shelved its draft health education standards that deeply divided the state over how sex education should be taught. Now, the board has a hired a consultant to examine how standards are written. Should the board revisit drafting health education standards, and if so, what would you like to see included or changed in the future? If not, explain why.

Most of the proposed standards were not controversial, so one option is to adopt those parts and leave sex education/growth/development to local decision-makers. Local school districts already are required to have health standards and most provide basic sex education with clear procedures, full exclusion rights and transparency for parents. Local schools should keep providing basic sex education and a welcoming environment for all students; and parents should determine what is taught to their own children.

The educational landscape has drastically changed over the past two years. What do you see as the most important issue in education right now, and if you were elected to the board, what would your priorities be?

Teacher/staff shortages and stressors on school staff and students are the most important issues. My priorities would be: 1) addressing the shortages with a multiplicity of well-planned and simultaneous strategies focused on supports, certification, Praxis, retention and recruitment and marketing; 2) mental/behavioral health services; 3) enhanced career/technical education; 4) early childhood access; 5) communication between the State Board of Education and local school districts/parents, and 6) decreasing the burden/pressure of testing while increasing timely data feedback useful for classroom instruction.

Schools across the state are dealing with unprecedented staff shortages as a result of the pandemic and its subsequent impacts on a changing labor market. Many have called for a simplification of teacher certification tests, while others have advocated for better pay and incentives. What should the board do to help retain and recruit more people to the education profession?

Teacher/para/staff shortages should be the No. 1 priority of the State Board of Education. My university experience in preparing education students for certification will be useful. We should act on multiple levels simultaneously — creative approaches to certification while keeping standards high; new approaches to recruitment including future-teacher clubs for middle/high school students; financial incentives and consultant support for graduates and new teachers; and a renewed focus on retention including financial incentives and recognition.

Test scores dropped across Nebraska last year, underscoring COVID-19’s impact on student learning. Schools and the state have received millions in federal aid to address this learning loss and have developed plans for how they’ll spend the funding. What would you like to see done to help catch students up?

Test scores dropped throughout the nation; Nebraska did better than most states. The post-COVID environment has introduced challenges related to youth mental health, increased youth reliance on technological devices, teacher/staff shortages and expectations of students for themselves. Schools in Nebraska are adapting; procedures this fall are already improved over last year. We need to trust our schools, withhold negative rhetoric, strengthen our mental/behavioral health resources, address staff shortages, recognize contributions of our educators and re-inspire students to give their best.

The Nebraska Board of Education has been maligned by parents, lawmakers and even the governor in light of the health education standards controversy. One bill in the Legislature would even do away with the board entirely. What do you see the role of the board being and what can be done to rebuild public trust?

Our forebears placed the State Board in the Nebraska Constitution to protect our educational system — designed to prepare students for democracy and livelihoods — from political whims. The board provides standards and a stable framework, leaving most decisions to local schools. Unstable times can foster misunderstandings and those who favor private education may look for weaknesses. The board should always seek ways to improve. It can build trust through transparency and good communication with schools, parents and the public.

District 5: Kirk Penner

Occupation: President, Penner Bathing

Political party: Republican

Last year, the Nebraska State Board of Education shelved its draft health education standards that deeply divided the state over how sex education should be taught. Now, the board has a hired a consultant to examine how standards are written. Should the board revisit drafting health education standards, and if so, what would you like to see included or changed in the future? If not, explain why.

No. For decades we have taught sex education and had no issues. What the the board did was write comprehensive sexuality education. There is a big difference. Sex education discusses the reproductive system, sexually transmitted diseases and contraception. Comprehensive sexuality education delves into radical theories such as gender fluidity that ignores basic biology.

The educational landscape has drastically changed over the past two years. What do you see as the most important issue in education right now, and if you were elected to the board, what would your priorities be?

First and foremost is to return control back to our local schools and parents. Local schools know what is best for their students. We must also continue to address the teacher shortage and I presented multiple ideas to the state board in August including ideas about the Praxis 2 test. I also support career and technical education in local schools to develop our future workforce.

Schools across the state are dealing with unprecedented staff shortages as a result of the pandemic and its subsequent impacts on a changing labor market. Many have called for a simplification of teacher certification tests, while others have advocated for better pay and incentives. What should the board do to help retain and recruit more people to the education profession?

There is superintendent support for allowing a teacher who has taught for at least a year in a school district and who already learned how to teach by spending four years in college, to take the Praxis 2 test in a different subject area instead of having to go back to school for three years to receive a second endorsement. This gives the district flexibility due to one teacher having multiple endorsements sooner and benefits the teacher as well.

Test scores dropped across Nebraska last year, underscoring COVID-19’s impact on student learning. Schools and the state have received millions in federal aid to address this learning loss and have developed plans for how they’ll spend the funding. What would you like to see done to help catch students up?

Although the aid is federal, we must leave solutions to individual school districts to meet the unique needs of their students. A one-size-fits-all approach will not work as well as allowing the local school district flexibility in their approach. An inexpensive approach, that will benefit students quickly, is to concentrate on those skills that are necessary for students to have a successful life. Refocusing on the core subject areas will allow students to catch up sooner rather than later.

The Nebraska Board of Education has been maligned by parents, lawmakers and even the governor in light of the health education standards controversy. One bill in the Legislature would even do away with the board entirely. What do you see the role of the board being and what can be done to rebuild public trust?

We need to look at what caused the loss of trust from the public. Certain areas in the first draft of the comprehensive sexuality education standards did not align with the values of a vast majority of parents and Nebraskans. I made a motion to permanently reject those standards, the vote was seven no and one yes, I was the yes vote. Scrapping the standards would have helped regain the public’s trust.