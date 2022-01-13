PSC awards Nebraska set of Broadband Bridge Program grants

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Jan. 4 approved an Order (C-5272) awarding 60 grants totaling nearly $18 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP). The vote to approve the Order (C-5272) was 4-1 with Commissioner Crystal Rhoades dissenting.

“Today, we are pleased to award the first set of grants through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP),” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “This funding will go a long way in the state’s efforts to help make high speed broadband available to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”

Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (Neb. Rev. Stat. § 86-1301- 86-1310) the NBBP provides up to $40 million dollars over two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks capable of at least 100/100 Mbps (up/down) in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

During the 2021 grant cycle, the PSC received 76 applications for funding through the NBBP. As a part of the grant review process, the commission also received challenges from parties stating that they already served an area covered by a grant application, or they plan to provide service to the area in the near future.