PSC awards Nebraska set of Broadband Bridge Program grants

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Jan. 4 approved an Order (C-5272) awarding 60 grants totaling nearly $18 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP). The vote to approve the Order (C-5272) was 4-1 with Commissioner Crystal Rhoades dissenting.
“Today, we are pleased to award the first set of grants through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP),” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “This funding will go a long way in the state’s efforts to help make high speed broadband available to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (Neb. Rev. Stat. § 86-1301- 86-1310) the NBBP provides up to $40 million dollars over two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks capable of at least 100/100 Mbps (up/down) in unserved and underserved areas of the state.
During the 2021 grant cycle, the PSC received 76 applications for funding through the NBBP. As a part of the grant review process, the commission also received challenges from parties stating that they already served an area covered by a grant application, or they plan to provide service to the area in the near future.
Huntel Cablevision, Inc. received a $776,000 grant to provide broadband to 593 unserved and 254 underserved customers in the Leshara area. The project will include areas around County Road O and 5, County Roads R to U along County Road 7, Highway 77 from County Road U to T and County Roads W and 13. The total project cost is $3,103,675.
Upon review of the applications and challenges received the PSC determined 60 submissions qualified for funding. The 60 grants awarded were submitted by 19 providers for a total of $17,771,964.39. Certain applicants, whose applications were denied due to a challenge to only part of the project area will be given the chance to apply for the remaining $2.02 million in funding for the 2022 grant cycle.
Projects funded through the award must be completed by July 5, 2023. Providers may apply for one six-month extension.
“We appreciated the robust participation in this first year of the grant cycle and thank the providers who participated in this initial process. We encourage any interested parties to participate in the 2022 grant cycle,” Watermeier said.