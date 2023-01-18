Proposals for 2023 specialty crop projects due Jan. 31

LINCOLN – Specialty crops like potatoes, dry edible beans and apples, add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture. To strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking proposals for innovative research, development and marketing projects through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The program is administered by NDA and funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting SCBGP proposals is Jan. 31.

“Specialty crops are a vital part of Nebraska agriculture,” said SCBGP Program Manager Casey Foster. “SCBGP projects that receive grant funding will benefit Nebraska’s specialty crop industry for years to come, so we’re encouraging people to apply by the Jan. 31st deadline.”

NDA anticipates approximately $820,000 will be available to fund new projects for the 2023 SCBG program. Producers, organizations, and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply. Last fall, several organizations in Nebraska received more than $831,000 in USDA grants.

AmpliFund is the grant application software NDA is using. A recorded webinar training is available on NDA’s website at https://nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html along with proposal instructions, grant performance measures and program guidelines.

As in years past, this year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria and the AmpliFund software. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.

To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded, visit USDA’s website at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp. For additional information, contact Casey Foster at 402-471-6857, or by email at casey.foster@nebraska.gov.