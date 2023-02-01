Probation ordered for former Raymond Central teacher

WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years probation and be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years after sentencing for crimes involving possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso was sentenced in Saunders County District Court on Monday, Jan. 30.

Judge Christina Marroquin found Nelson guilty of one count of attempted possession of sexually explicit conduct, a Class IIIA felony, on Aug. 29, 2022.

After a presentence report was conducted, the sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14, 2022, but was continued until Jan. 30.

Nelson was arrested at his rural Valparaiso home on Feb. 8, 2021 on nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of intent to distribute child pornography. He was released the same day after posting 10% of the $250,000 bail.

Nelson pleaded not guilty March 22, 2021. In a plea agreement made with prosecutors last August, Nelson plead no contest to one count of attempted possession of sexually explicit conduct. All other charges were dismissed.

Nelson was previously employed by Raymond Central Public Schools as a speech and drama teacher. In a statement released on Feb. 8, 2021 by the school district, officials reported Nelson was permanently removed as a teacher “several weeks” earlier. The statement also said the school district worked with law enforcement to assist the investigation and ensure student safety.

Then-Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said in 2021 that no Raymond Central students were depicted in the images and videos found in Nelson’s home during a search warrant executed by the Nebraska Attorney General investigators on Jan. 7, 2021.

Nelson’s Internet Protocol (IP) address was flagged by Attorney General Investigator Edward Sexton because it had participated in the sharing of files that “depict children under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” according to an affidavit of probable cause. This occurred between Nov. 29, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.

Investigators obtained explicit images and videos of children ranging in age from 3 to 14 years old performing sexual acts with or for adults during search warrants executed at Nelson’s home in rural Valparaiso. Items seized included a laptop, digital camera, digital video camera and a Go Pro camera from Nelson’s home.

The sentencing order states that Nelson must register under the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration act for a period of 15 years. The probation comes with multiple conditions Nelson must meet that include staying away from alcohol and pornographic materials; completing intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy and Sex Offender Crime Victim Empathy program; participating in Sex Offender Moral Reconation Therapy program; submitting to random chemical testing and complying with multiple requirements for use of electronic devices, including time limits, utilizing a web filter and monitoring of social media.

Nelson must also provide a DNA sample pursuant to the DNA Identification Information Act.