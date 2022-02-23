Primary Election ballot taking shape

In Ashland, incumbents Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, representing Ward 1 and 2 respectively, have both filed for election in the mayor’s race. Their intention to become mayor means they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats. Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.

On the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, Ashland’s David Lutton is seeking another term as representative of District 1, which includes Ashland. No one else had filed as of Feb. 16.

The seats for District 3 and 5 are also up for election. Incumbent Craig Breunig of Wahoo did not file for reelection in District 3. So far, one person has filed. That is Bill Reece of Wahoo.

In District 5, incumbent John Smaus of Prague is seeking reelection. As of Feb. 16, there was one opponent on the ballot – John Wonka of Weston. Both are Republicans, so only one will be on the ballot after the May 10 Primary Election.

The only other contested county race will be for sheriff. Curt Prohaska of Ashland and Chris Lichtenberg of Cedar Bluffs are on the ballot. Each candidate is a Republican, meaning only one will emerge after the Primary Election.