Primary Election ballot taking shape

WAHOO – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, the makeup of the upcoming primary and general elections is beginning to take shape. However, one more deadline must pass before the ballot is complete.
The deadline for incumbents (persons already holding elected office) to file for election was Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file.
The following candidates filed as of Feb. 19.
The Wahoo City Council incumbents and current mayor have all filed for reelection. Mayor Jerry Johnson will seek another term, as will Carl Warford in Ward 1, Karen Boop in Ward 2 and Stuart Krejci in Ward 3. On the Wahoo Airport Authority, incumbent David Linscomb is on the ballot.
The makeup of the Yutan City Council will take on a new look in 2023. Incumbent Mayor Darin Egr has not filed for reelection. East Ward Council Member Mike Kelly has chosen to step away from his seat on the council to run for mayor. If elected, that will leave a vacancy on the council, as Kelly was not up for reelection until 2024. The East Ward council member who is up for election, Matt Thompson, has filed for election to retain his seat. In the West Ward, incumbent Claude Beck has not filed for reelection. No other candidate had filed as of Feb. 19.
In Ashland, incumbents Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, representing Ward 1 and 2 respectively, have both filed for election in the mayor’s race. Their intention to become mayor means they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats. Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.
On the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, Ashland’s David Lutton is seeking another term as representative of District 1, which includes Ashland. No one else had filed as of Feb. 16.
The seats for District 3 and 5 are also up for election. Incumbent Craig Breunig of Wahoo did not file for reelection in District 3. So far, one person has filed. That is Bill Reece of Wahoo.
In District 5, incumbent John Smaus of Prague is seeking reelection. As of Feb. 16, there was one opponent on the ballot – John Wonka of Weston. Both are Republicans, so only one will be on the ballot after the May 10 Primary Election.
The only other contested county race will be for sheriff. Curt Prohaska of Ashland and Chris Lichtenberg of Cedar Bluffs are on the ballot. Each candidate is a Republican, meaning only one will emerge after the Primary Election.
One incumbent county official did not file for reelection. County Clerk Patti Lindgren will not seek another term. Dee Anne Nice, administrative assistant to the county clerk, has filed for the office. She is the only one on the ballot as of Feb. 16.
The following incumbents have filed for reelection to their county positions: Patty McEvoy, clerk of the district court; Rhonda Andresen, county assessor/register of deeds; Jennifer Joakim, county attorney; Jerry Charles, county surveyor and Amber Scanlon, county treasurer.
There are three seats up for election in the Wahoo Board of Education. Incumbents Lora Iverson, Brett Eddie and Rob Brigham have all filed for reelection. Di Pfeiffer has also filed to be a candidate for this race.
In the Yutan Board of Education race, there are also three seats up for grabs. Incumbents Molly Lloyd and Danny Josoff have filed as candidates, while Scott Feller has not. Also on the ballot as of Feb. 19 is Bill Hancock.
Of the three seats up for election in the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, only one incumbent has filed as a candidate. Russ Westerhold is seeking reelection, while incumbents Ally Miller and Karen Stille did not file before the deadline.
For the Mead Board of Education, two of the three incumbents have filed for reelection. They are Brenda Halbmaier and Janeen Felty. The other incumbent, Nate Mongan, did not file. Richard Kuhr has also added his name to the list of candidates.
The three incumbents on the Cedar Bluffs Board of Education have all indicated their desire to retain their seats. Tim Shanahan, Jeremy Pleskac and Todd Thiesen have all filed for reelection.
The Raymond Central Board of Education has three wards that are up for election in 2022. In Ward 2, incumbent Catherine Burkland has filed for reelection. Incumbent Derek Matulka is also seeking to retain his seat in Ward 4. There will be a new school board member in Ward 6, as incumbent Dr. Harriet Gould is not running again. The candidates who have filed as of Feb. 19 include Vernon Slechta and Mary Benes.
In East Butler, the Board of Education candidates include all incumbents so far. Dylan Spatz is running again in the North Ward, Sarah Strizek is seeking to retain her seat in the Middle Ward and Ryan Pekarek is on the ballot once more for the South Ward.
The deadline for incumbents to file for election was Feb. 18, while the deadline for non-incumbents is March 1. The Primary Election will be held May 10.
Voter registration deadlines are also coming up. April 22 is the deadline for voter registration forms to be postmarked or delivered to the election office. The final day for in-person voter registration is May 2.
Election for village boards of trustees or educational service units will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8. The deadline for filing for incumbents is July 15 and non-incumbents must file by Aug. 1.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.