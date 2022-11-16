Preparations underway for annual VFW holiday drive

WAHOO – Once again preparations are beginning for the 2022 VFW Christmas drive. Drive coordinators Jason and Michelle Libal are anxiously awaiting the Dec. 17 delivery date. Delivery of toys and food to those who need a little helping hand this holiday season will again be made throughout the county. In addition, this year’s drive holds significant relevance as it enters its 60th year, and will sadly be without one of the original coordinators, Lorraine Syverson, who passed away in April.

Donations for this year’s drive have begun.

“With the continued struggles related to current and anticipated future economic conditions, we anticipate that there will continue to be a strong need within the Wahoo and Saunders County communities,” said Jason Libal. “It is our goal to meet this need and to provide others with a great holiday season. It continues to be an honor to coordinate the drive.”

The drive coordinators offer the reminder that recipients in need are asked to contact Jason and Michelle Libal at 402-429-8933.

Through the support of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars members, registration forms and information have been distributed throughout the county. The distributions have occurred at the local schools, post offices and businesses. Interested recipients are asked to return the form in the mail as soon as possible.

“Once again, it is our goal to help provide a wonderful Christmas to folks throughout the county. Over the past two years, we have fallen short of our goal of reaching over 200 families, we would like to meet that goal this year.” Libal said. “The drive is always a wonderful reminder of how willing our community is to give to others.”

As a reminder, the drive will provide toy and food drives to families in Saunders County other than the communities of Ashland and Memphis, as they hold their own drives.

In 2021, the outpouring of monetary, toy and winter wear donations was outstanding. In fact, it was a record setting year related to monetary donations, which offset any additional items that needed to be purchased and are used to pay for the large number of food baskets distributed throughout the county.

“These donations are a critical component to a successful drive. Toy donations for children of all ages, monetary donation, and winter wear – such as gloves, scarves and winter coats – are needed. In addition, families often have a large need for winter blankets,” Libal said.

The drive coordinators thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars for their continued support.

“Without the support of the VFW, completing such a drive would be impossible. This group has given their support to the drive since its inception in 1962,” he said. “Their willingness to distribute the drive information was a tremendous support. As always, their support is so greatly appreciated.”

Monetary donations may be mailed to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68003. Additional toy and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Wahoo Newspaper Office, 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo.

Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of donors will be published weekly in the newspaper.