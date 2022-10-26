Power outage not caused by wind

WAHOO – A power outage that put much of downtown Wahoo out of business on Sunday afternoon was not caused by the 40-mile-per-hour winds howling through the area.

Instead, it was a malfunctioning piece of equipment located on the south side of Fifth Street between Broadway and Chestnut streets that turned off the electricity for about five hours, according to Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst.

“It was caused by a bad transformer downtown,” he said.

The transformer took out the Maple Street circuit, which cut power to most of downtown, from Sixth Street to Third Street and east from Chestnut Street, Hurst reported.

Hurst said the outage was reported about 11:30 a.m. Wahoo Utilities crews began to search for the culprit. Because the outage was in the downtown area where power lines are located underground, the linemen had a difficult time finding the outage during a visual search.

“The vast majority of their time was spent trying to find the bad transformer,” he said.

The utility crew then began to do a process of elimination by closing circuit breakers at the power plant. At one point during the process, the entire south side of Wahoo was without electricity for about 20 minutes, Hurst said.

Once the faulty transformer was located, it was replaced and power was restored.

The fact that the transformer went out during the wind storm was purely coincidence, Hurst said. However, there were some minor outages in the community caused by the wind as branches fell on electrical lines.