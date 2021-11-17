 Skip to main content
Police chief resigns
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.

Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell released a statement on Nov. 12 that stated the city had received the resignation of Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell on Nov. 11, which would be effective that day.

Wahoo Police Officer Alan O’Sullivan will serve as the department head until further notice, Harrell said. The city has begun the search for a new chief.

No reason for Ferrell’s departure was given. The Wahoo Police Department has been in the spotlight recently as the department’s lieutenant, Sean Vilmont, is facing several charges of sexual assault of a child in Dodge County. Vilmont was relieved of his position with WPD after he was charged on Sept. 22, although he has since appealed his termination. The appeal was upheld.

Ferrell began as chief of the Wahoo Police Department on Feb. 12, 2018. Previously, Ferrell had spent 23 years as a police officer in Omaha, including several years in the Gang Intelligence Squad. After retiring from OPD, he worked seven years as an investigator with the Bellevue Police Department. He also worked as a part-time police officer in Valley.

Ferrell was known for his work with gangs in Omaha and owned Ferrell Consulting Group that dealt with gangs. He was the chapter president of the Midwest Gang Investigators Association and president of the National Association of Gang Investigators Associations.

