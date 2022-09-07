Plans announced for former college campus

WAHOO – The owners of two buildings on a former college campus in Wahoo have announced shared their vision for some of the property.

At a public “meet-and-greet” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Destiny Church, Pastor Rich Vernon said they will renovate the gymnasium (also known as Nelson Hall) and East Hall, a former dormitory.

“We want this to be something the community is proud of,” Vernon said.

Vernon was speaking as a representative of People of Destiny Ministries, owners of 11 acres of property that was once part of the campus that housed Luther College and later John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo. Vernon was also pastor of Destiny Church, but recently stepped down to spend more time on the college campus project. The new pastor is his son-in-law, Richard Gervais.

Vernon said the history of the property has helped create their vision. The origins of the campus date back to 1882, when a group of Swedish Lutherans south a place to create a bible-based education for their children. Luther Academy was organized the next year. In 1909, the school became Luther College when coursework beyond high school was added.

In 1962 Luther College merged with Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and the campus in Wahoo was closed.

A few years later, the vacant campus was again buzzing with students when John F. Kennedy College opened. In 1965, the Wahoo Educational Association purchased the campus to open the four-year private liberal arts college. The post-secondary institution was open for only 10 years. The college’s board voted in July 1975 to declare bankruptcy due to overwhelming debt.

The religious forefathers who began Lutheran Academy and College and the community leaders who founded JFK College helped build a foundation that Vernon wants to continue.

“In order for us to understand our present and plan for our future, it’s important to know the past,” he said.

Vernon first visited the campus in July 1984, just a few months before moving to Wahoo. He remembers his first visit to what was once called “College Hill,” which was covered in waist-high weeds.

“Something connected in here that this was where I was supposed to be and God had a divine purpose for this campus,” Vernon said with emotion.

In 1996, Vernon restored the former Presbyterian church, a wooden structure that now houses Destiny Church and sits on the south edge of the campus. The church organization purchased part of the campus, including the gym and East Hall and the open space in between, in 2014.

The gymnasium, which also has four classrooms, will be remodeled to create a multi-purpose community building. Vernon’s plans for new facility include holding training seminars for the public that will tackle subjects like finances, parenting, Biblical training. He would also like to see after school mentoring for youth that include home making skills like gardening, baking and knitting taught by “mature ladies,” he said, while “mature men” could share their talents in skills like wood carving.

The facility will also be a place where live performances of music and drama will take place, as well as ballroom dancing events and family movie nights.

“One of our dreams is to use this as a cultural community center,” Vernon said.

The former athletic field, which is located to the west of the gymnasium, is also owned by People of Destiny Ministries and will be used for parking, Vernon said.

Vernon and his organization would also like to see the open space between the gymnasium and East Hall used for public holiday events. He said he envisions Christmas lights decorating the dozens of trees that fill the open area during the holiday season.

The open area is attractive to many in the community, who like to stroll through the grounds.

“We have no problem with people walking on the premises,” he said.

But Vernon reminds the public that this is private property, and he mentioned there have been many incidents of vandalism over the years.

Vernon would like Wahoo residents to be on the lookout for vandals.

“You can help assist us by having a watchful eye on the property,” he said.

Many of the trees in the open space were planted when the original campus was formed. At that time, 40 species of trees were planted on the grounds, including every native tree that grows in Nebraska, Vernon said.

Since then, many of the trees have died, and keeping the current trees in good shape is hard work. Vernon and his family have made it a point to keep the grounds looking good over the years by mowing, trimming trees and picking up sticks. They plan to use any trees that must be felled to make furniture or other wood items, Vernon said.

Work has already begun on the gymnasium, which has been gutted. But they are still working with officials from the City of Wahoo to get approval for the final plans.

“We are ready to roll when we get the OK from the city,” said Regina Vernon, Vernon’s daughter.

Vernon said he appreciated the support he has received from city officials. Mayor Jerry Johnson, a graduate of JFK College and an active member of the alumni community, was on hand for the announcement.

East Hall has also been gutted and has had new windows, roof and doors installed over the past several months, Vernon said. Plans are still in the works for this facility, which is on hold as they focus on the gymnasium, he added.

Vernon mentioned other future plans, including bringing original parts of Luther College back to Wahoo like the arch and sundial, which are now at Midland University in Fremont.

“They belong here because it’s part of Wahoo,” he said.

He would also like to rebuild Old Main, the building that was once the heart of the campus. Old Main was destroyed by fire in 1971. It was built in 1903 when it was Luther College, and during the JFK College years, the building housed the library, classrooms and administrative offices.

There is other activity also taking place at the former college campus. The City of Wahoo purchased South Hall in 2020 and has put out requests for proposals for redevelopment earlier this year. No plans have been publicly announced yet.

A sign announcing the construction of an apartment building called Hondo Apartments has been put up in another area of the former campus, but the project has been postponed, according to the sign.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.