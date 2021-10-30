Pet shelters seek to educate pet owners, reduce returns

turn rate stayed fairly steady at around 4% throughout the pandemic, with a few ebbs and flows.

Pet shelters used different strategies during the pandemic for pet surrenders and returns. The Nebraska Humane Society, for example, implemented appointments for surrenders to manage intake and make sure the owner is sure they want to surrender the animal before doing so.

“We’re trying to keep pets in homes if we can,” Wiese said. ‘And if we can’t, then we want to be able to manage it from our end … so we don’t get into a position where we’re super overpopulated. It was a great time to implement that [appointment] procedure during the pandemic because we did have fewer surrenders.”

This is part of a larger effort by the Humane Society to decrease intake, for multiple reasons: keeping pets in homes, managing internal animal inventory and being able to work more with individual animals and families to ensure proper care.

“Then (the animal) doesn’t have to come in and we don’t have to have this huge process of these animals being in kind of a facility where they’re uncomfortable at best and really terrified at worst,” Wiese said.