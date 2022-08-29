PATH sites open for reservations, including seven at Lake Wanahoo

WAHOO – The Passing Along the Heritage (PATH) program mentored youth hunting sites may be reserved now in advance of upcoming hunting seasons this fall.

PATH is an online reservation-based program that provides Nebraska youth and their mentors access to hunt on private lands and selected public lands. Only youth under the age of 18 are allowed to hunt on PATH lands.

“Through the PATH program, mentors can reserve a site for the day so they can provide both a safe and high-quality hunting experience for the youth,” said John Laux, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s upland game program manager.

Lake Wanahoo, in Saunders County, has seven sites totaling 1,067 acres available for mentored youth hunting. In Buffalo, Cass, Cherry and Lancaster counties, there are nearly 750 additional acres of PATH lands available across five sites. Some sites are open to all forms of hunting and other sites have specific instructions or rules identified in their descriptions.

To view the locations of PATH sites and to check availability, mentors should visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PATH and create a profile. When a site is reserved, a permission slip is generated, which must carried by the mentor while accessing the property. Each mentor is allowed up to five PATH site reservations during the 2022-2023 hunting seasons.

The program is made possible by a partnership between Game and Parks and its partners, including the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, National Audubon Society and private landowners.