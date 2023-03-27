50 Years Ago

(March 29, 1973)

Bill Beyers, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Burnell Beyers, has been named as Boys State candidate by Ernest Stuehrk Post 248 of the Cedar Bluffs American Legion.

Bill, who is a junior at Cedar Bluffs High School, has lettered in football, basketball and track; participates in band and chorus, and was a class officer in his freshman and sophomore years.

Douglas Janovec, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Janovec was named as alternate by the local post. Boys State will be held in Lincoln June 9-15.

Donna Jean Lindgren of Fremont was chosen to represent the Malmo American Legion Auxiliary at Girls State in June.

Lindgren is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Lindgren of Fremont. She attends Fremont High School, is active in Pep Club and Girls Chorus. She has been a Girl Scout and received her God and Community award from her church as a scout. She is a member of First Lutheran Church and has been a member of the Malmo Auxiliary for 17 years.

Wendy Barry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Barry of Malmo, has been chosen as her alternate.

The Wahoo City Council received a request from Sapp Brothers, Inc. asking that a portion of the old golf course west of the First Presbyterian Church of Wahoo be rezoned from agricultural to residential at their meeting Thursday night.

Sapp Brothers Estates plot plan has been granted the green light by the Wahoo Planning Commission, and would involve 45 lots or more for future expansion of homes in Wahoo.

The plot plan submitted includes ground in an area from 10th Street north to 15th Street with rezoning asked for modular homes, single family dwellings and duplexes, and would add another street to the city's system running north and south to be known as Cottonwood Drive. Hearing on this plan is scheduled for April 12 at 8:30 p.m.

25 Years Ago

(March 26, 1998)

The Yutan Village Board gave preliminary approval to a proposed multi-family housing development during its meeting March 17.

The board accepted the preliminary plat proposed by Lee and Dica Chipperfield of Wahoo. The Chipperfields plan to build nine duplexes and townhomes on land north of the Yutan Mini Storage units on Highway 92.

The board also approved rezoning the property from Industrial 1 to Residential 2 (multi-family homes) during a public hearing. Also approved was annexation of the development, to take place after completion of the sewer, water, street and other improvements to the property.

Still under discussion is the proposal by the Chipperfields to build a public road south of the junior-senior high school for access to the subdivision. The developers have discussed this proposal in previous meetings with the city and the school district because land would have to be transferred from the school to the city for such a road.

Adjacent landowners have expressed concern over the proposed road, as well as other aspects of the development.

A special school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 6 at the Junior-Senior High School Media Center (library) to discuss the proposed road. Some village board members indicated they would attend this meeting.

Even though it has not yet been made an agenda item, the Midland Group Home dominated discussion Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The main question before the board is the qualifications for a special use permit in the ag district. Zoning Administrator Jerry Divis met with the board and reported on a recent public meeting in Ashland regarding the home’s move.

Midland Group Home applied for the special use permit almost one month ag meeting and will be heard during the county planning commission’s April 6 meeting.

Both the planning commission and the county board, which will decide the application April 14, will hold their meetings in the district courtroom at the courthouse.

Under the special use permit, schools are allowed in the ag district, but the question remains whether the group home qualifies as a school, either private or public.

“There are some legal questions that will have to be answered as to how the home will qualify,” Divis told the board. “Right now they are licensed with the state as a group home.”

Currently, the county’s zoning regulations do not provide guidelines for zoning of a group home in the ag district. However, the proposed site is within a highway corridor, which allows semi-public buildings like the group home.

County Attorney Marvin Miller was present during the meeting to discuss the application with the board.

“I encourage you to review your zoning sections before this comes up,” he told the board. “It’s not crystal clear. They’re more of a multiple residence that a school.”

Multiple residences, like apartment complexes, are not allowed in the ag district. Miller explained to the board that Midland will have to provide evidence that they are a school to qualify for the special use permit.

Miller then reminded the board about the preamble to the county zoning regulations. It states the county zoned areas and specific districts to ensure the safety and health of residents living within the zoning districts.

One question brought up by the adjacent residents is the county sheriff department's ability to respond to calls at the group home. Because it would be located outside city limits, city police would not be directly responsible for the coverage. Supervisor Jim Smaus brought up the point about fire coverage as well.

10 Years Ago

(March 26, 2013)

Saunders Deputy County Attorney C. Jo Petersen of Beaver Crossing will be serving as the next County Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial District.

Gov. Dave Heineman announced the appointment on March 21.

Petersen is currently the deputy county attorney for both Saunders and Hamilton counties. She has also maintained her own private practice in three other counties, including Butler, Polk and Platte. She was previously the Seward County attorney for eight years.

Petersen received the Prosecutor of the Year award in 2011 from the U.S. Attorney's Office - Nebraska, as well as the Certificate of Achievement for Women in Government.

She received her college education from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

"I'm thrilled to be moving forward into another phase. I'm ecstatic," said Petersen.

The Fifth Judicial District consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Gerald E. Rouse.