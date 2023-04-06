50 Years Ago

(April 5, 1973)

For the first time ever, Wahoo has state champion wrestlers. Fifty-five pound Mike Lindley, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Lindley, Wahoo, and 60-pound James “Mack” Sutherland, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Sutherland, took championships in their weight classes at the Nebraska State Jaycee Wrestling Tournament, held at McCook on Friday, March 24.

Of the 22 competitors from Wahoo, who are sponsored by the Wahoo Kiwanis Club, 15 won medals or ribbons by placing in the top four.

First place medals went to Lindley and Sutherland, second place medalists were Mark Volkart and Bill Hoppe, and the six grapplers garnering third place medals were Don Arney, Chris Cejka, Todd Carmer, Barry Harnett, Andy Ferguson and Mark Smith.

Receiving ribbons for fourth place finishes were Jeff Flanagan, Jim Hoppe, Hal Ready, Jim Smith and Troy Volkart.

The 22 wrestlers were coached by Jim Sutherland.

Jerry Likes, head basketball coach at Wahoo Neumann High School, has resigned that position as well as all other coaching and teaching responsibilities, effective at the end of the current school term, according to Father John Zastrow, Neumann superintendent.

Likes has been at Neumann for six and one-half years and has been reserve football, cross country, golf and baseball coach, as well as head basketball mentor.

The Cavaliers, under the guidance of Likes, have had an overall basketball total of 63 wins and 64 losses since he took over the reins in mid-1966.

Neumann roundballers captured the District C-2 crown and downed Pawnee City 55-50 to gain a berth at the State Class C Basketball Tournament, where they lost in the opening round by a 53-50 score to state runner-up Bertrand. The Cavaliers also garnered a second-place trophy in the Centennial Conference tournament en route to a 14-11 season.

During the 1970-71 cage season, Likes piloted his club to a third-place victory over Fremont Bergan 47-45 in the Centennial Conference Tourney and a 12-9 season record.

25 Years Ago (April 2, 1998)

Hard work and dedication have paid off nicely for members of the Yutan powerlifting team.

The team recently competed in Nebraska Powerlifting Class C Championship meet at Doniphan.

J.J. Zemek and Dave McIntyre qualified to attend the national meet for the Yutan boys team.

The Yutan girls team went on to claim the state championship. The weight lifting title is the first ever at Yutan High School.

Yutan’s Mary Hagemann set a new state record in the dead lift. Hagemann lifted 305 pounds, beating the old record by 20 pounds.

Hagemann took first place honors the 181 pound class. Teammate Shannon Nelson came in at third place in the 181 class.

Natalie Lorenz, at just 105 pounds, captured a first place finish. L

Annie Thomas was another individual champion for Yutan. Thomas won the 165 pound division.

Tanya Rosencrantz had a second place finish in the 132 pound division. Lissa Hagemann was third in the division.

Amanda Schenkelberg took home a third place finish in the 123 pound class. Her teammate, Teresa Trost, was fifth in the 123 pound division.

This is the sixth year that Yutan has had a powerlifting team, and the team has consistently grown each year.

There are a number of reasons that the girls have joined the team.

“I’m also a cheerleader, and weight lifting helps me jump higher and stay in shape.” said Nelson.

Lorenz is relatively new to the weight lifting world, yet she did manage a first place finish in the state tournament.

“This is my first year, my best friend encouraged me to try it so I did.” Lorenz said. “It’s a lot of fun and it helps with a variety of different activities and sports.

The girls also take their lifting very serious. They workout four days a week, usually an hour and a half each session. Several of the girls also take weight lifting class in school, giving them another hour to lift.

The results of this hard work have been astounding. An average of 25 pounds on the squat, 40 pounds on the dead lift and 25 pounds on the bench press have been seen since the girls started lifting.

“They’re dedicated and they work real hard, it’s paid off for them.” said coach Rod Thayer.

The last entity to commit funds to Lake Wanahoo is the first entity to approve the project’s interlocal agreement.

During their regular meeting March 26, the Wahoo City Council voted to sign the agreement as written and appointed three council members to serve as voting members of the Lake Wanahoo Committee.

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District General Manager John Miyoshi was present at the meeting to answer any questions the council might have about the document.

He directed the council to a portion of the agreement that out- lined the commitment amount breakdown for each of the three entities.

Both Saunders County and the NRD committed $1 million each to the project, estimated to cost $11.7 million. The city pledged $700,000 with not more than $300,000 coming from taxes. The remainder of the project’s cost will be paid by the Game and Parks and Nebraska Department of Roads.

Mayor Don Virgl asked whether the tax consequence for Wahoo residents had been considered when the agreement was drawn up.

Miyoshi explained that budget- wise the commitments were equal because of the different levy amounts of each of the entities.

Money coming from the city would be outside their levy limit because the project has been identified as capital improvement due to flood prevention.

“What’s imperative is that each entity start socking away money for their part,” City Attorney Loren Lindahl told Virgl.

The council made a motion to approve the agreement as written and appointed Mike Lawver, Craig Breunig and Arnie Pospisil to serve as voting members of the Lake Wanahoo Committee.

10 Years Ago (April 4, 2013)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is throwing a party on Saturday, and the guests of honor will be a pair of bald eagles that have taken up residence at Lake Wanahoo State Recreation Area.

The Wanahoo Eagle Extravaganza will take place on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the breakwater bridge at Lake Wanahoo SRA.

Eagle viewing stations with binoculars and viewing scopes will be set up for the public to check out the eagles and their nest.

There is some hope that there may be a newly hatched eaglet moving about in the nest by Saturday.

Paula Hoppe, a Nebraska master naturalist from Colon, has been watching the eagles since they arrived several years ago. She said the eagles have been nesting this year since about Feb. 20. An eagle egg’s incubation time is about 35 days.

Hoppe spotted some activity in the female eagle last Thursday and Friday that leads her to believe eggs may be hatching.

“She seemed a little fidgety yesterday,” Hoppe said last Friday afternoon. That morning, she added, the mother bird flew off for a short time and then came back to the nest. “She might have been feeding her young.”

According to Hoppe, it was too early to tell, if in fact, any eggs had hatched. The eagles have continued to build their nest this year and the sides are taller.

“So, it may be hard to see them.” she stated.

If there are eaglets, they may be moving about a little bit by this Saturday. However, she said the first few days after they are hatched there is not much activity.

The Wahoo/Raymond Central/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team secured victories in their first two contests of the season.

The Warriors traveled to Beatrice and defeated the Orangemen 23-5 in their season-opener on March 18.

The Warriors scored 18 runs in the first three innings, leaving little doubt in the outcome.

A two-run double by Bailey Bliss and an RBI single by Sam Isaacson in the first inning, and key base hits from Marshall Oetting, Isaacson, Quinn McGill, and Connor DeBusk fueled the Warrior rally in the second inning.

Wahoo/RC/LL infielder Mike McNally racked up two RBIS on three hits for the Warriors. He singled in the third and fourth innings and homered in the fifth inning.

Marshall Oetting recorded the win for Wahoo. He allowed one run over four innings. Oetting struck out five, walked three and gave up three hits.

The Warriors easily handled Beatrice’s pitching as seven hitters combined for 18 hits, 18 RBIs and 18 runs.

After three games were postponed due to the weather, Wahoo/RC/LL returned to the diamond on March 28 against Nebraska City on the road.

The Warriors needed 10 innings to defeat the Pioneers 5-2 in a game that featured great pitching and defense from both sides.