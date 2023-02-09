50 Years Ago

(Feb. 9, 1973)

Yutan unleashed a tenacious defense that stopped Cedar Bluffs cold and the Chieftains waltzed to a 43-23 verdict in the championship game of the East Central Nebraska Conference basketball tournament Saturday night at Wahoo Neumann.

The title was the second in a row for Yutan. Last year, Mike Lastovica’s corner jump shot in the last three seconds carried the Chiefs to a 46-45 triumph over the Mead Raiders.

Both teams played good defense. Yutan used a swarming man-to-man that has been almost impossible to penetrate for two seasons. Cedar Bluffs was in a zone that forced the Chieftains to fire from the outside.

Mike Lastovica led the Chieftains in scoring with 15 points. Kevin McCright finished with 12. Bill Beyers 12 was high for the Wildcats.

Randy Trost nabbed nine rebounds for Yutan, The Wildcats claimed 30 rebounds. Chieftains were credited with 26.

A young Butler County girl is among the state winners in the national 4-H awards program, supervised by the Cooperative Extension Service and arranged by the National 4-H Service Committee.

Julie Moravec, 19, is the winner in the achievement program sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund. She will now attend the National 4-H Congress this November.

Miss Moravec is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Moravec of David City in Butler County. She says that the first lesson she learned from 4-H was to be a good loser.

“It might have been the most valuable lesson anyone could learn because you lose many times in your life and the better you can walk away, the better off you are,” she said.

Miss Moravec will be one of the more than 30 outstanding 4-H youths from Nebraska who will attend the National 4-H Congress as state winners. The Congress will be held Nov. 26-30 in Chicago.

25 Years Ago

(Feb. 12, 1998)

The prison proposal being assembled for the past few months by the Saunders County Prison Site Committee was submitted to the State Department of Corrections on Monday, but the committee will not be idle in the month before the announcement of the “short list” of potential sites.

Doris Karloff, Jane Daufeldt and Jennifer Kliment transported the boxes of proposals to Lincoln before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Karloff and Daufeldt said they were somewhat relieved but still excited about the work they have yet to do.

“It was surreal,” said Daufeldt about the proposal’s completion. “It was kind of a letdown when you walked out (of the Department of Corrections).”

A total of 16 communities from across the state submitted their proposals for the state’s new 960- bed multi-custody facility. The first proposal was submitted Feb. 5, four days prior to the deadline.

The Saunders County group worked through the weekend and late into the night the week before the deadline. Monday morning the final touches and assembly was being done on the 15 proposals for the state’s selection committee and the Department of Corrections.

What resulted was a three-inch thick binder full of everything the selection committee will need to know about the county.

Dozens of requirements needed to be met by each applicant. All of the requirements were outlined in the state’s Request for Site Proposals (RFP).

One part of the proposal recorded support groups and community support.

Support groups were used for general information about the area’s communities. That section included signed letters of support from elected officials including state senators Curt Bromm and Carol Hudkins, the County Board of Supervisors motion to commit funds to the effort, the Wahoo mayor and city council and the Yutan and Mead volunteer fire departments.

Even though they must wait a month to find out if Saunders County is on the “short list” of possible sites, members of the committee will be working to overcome one large hurdle – the transfer of land from the University of Nebraska to the state for the new prison’s location.

Some residents near Saunders County’s site have already made their feelings known to the Board of Regents through a petition against the prison being located in the county.

One originator of the petition did not want to comment on the petition at this time.

The proposed Saunders County site is located approximately two miles north of Memphis on Section 32 of Marble Township. The University of Nebraska’s Agricultural Research and Development Center currently has projects located on that land.

The experience of three seniors allowed Waverly to pick up an early lead against Raymond Central. However, it was the effort of a freshman that made the difference.

Waverly defeated Raymond Central 62-51 last week. Waverly seniors Becky Bolt, Jessica Fountain and Laura Hilt combined for 28 points and 13 rebounds against the mustangs. Yet, it was freshman Karla Crose who put the Vikings on top for good.

Crose finished with 20 points A 6-2 center, Crose was also responsible for guarding Central’s leading scorer (6-2 center Sarah Hurd).

Not unlike Crose, Hurd enjoyed the battle in the paint.

Both teams shot excellent in the game. Waverly finished 44% from the field, well Central made 41% of their shots.

The Mustangs out rebounded Waverly 29-22.

Raymond Central’s offense was severely hurt by 20 turnovers, Waverly had just seven turnovers in the game. Both teams fouled extensively, Waverly had 20 fouls and Central finished with 18. Central ended up hitting 11 of 17 attempts from the foul line Waverly made 14 of 24 attempts from the stripe.

10 Years Ago

(Feb. 7, 2013)

The Yutan Chieftains girls basketball team claimed their first conference tournament championship since 2007 after downing rival East Butler at Southeast Community College in the ECNC tournament on Feb. 2.

The Chieftains trailed the entire game but pulled out the 41-37 win over the Tigers.

Karber led all scorers with 17 points. Senior Donnita Helman added eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Egr led the Chieftains with 10 points and added six rebounds. Freshman Karly Zaugg and O’Malley added seven points apiece.

Kelly and freshman Raven Leal combined to pull down 17 rebounds against the Tigers.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has approved a fee schedule for the youth pretrial diversion program in Saunders County.

According to Saunders County Youth Services Coordinator Pam Lausterer, the state auditor examining the county’s files had recommended that an official fee schedule be approved by the supervisors.

“We’ve always had one in place, and it’s reviewed by the Youth Services Board and the Saunders County attorney,” she said. “This is just one more official level of approval.”

In accordance with the auditor’s request, the Youth Services Board met on Jan. 14 and reviewed the existing schedule. It was approved and advanced to the county board for final approval.

As Lausterer explained to the board, the fees for a youth to participate in the pre-trial diversion program are based largely on the magnitude of the youth’s offense. The fees range from $125 for infractions, up to $425 for a Class I felony. Additional fees can be charged for things like drug testing or being an out-of-county resident.

“In addition, if we have youth unable to pay the fees, they can have a fee waiver,” noted Lausterer.

In some cases, these waivers allow diversion participants to do community service to work off the fees, rather than having to pay them in cash.

According to Lausterer, both community service and the work done around the home highlight one of the biggest values of the pro- gram’s fee schedule.

While it’s true that the fees help to support the program, Lausterer said that the greater benefit is seen in the lesson it teaches the youth participating in the program.

“I want them to feel the full impact of that offense, and the monetary aspect is one part of that,” she said. “By working off those fees, they see that there’s a lot of time invested in earning $8 an hour.”