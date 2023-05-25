Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

50 Years Ago

(May 24, 1973)

Raymond Central finished third, Wahoo, seventh, and Ash- land tied for ninth at the Capitol Conference track meet on May 4.

Those placing for Wahoo were Gary Abbott, third in the shot and discus; Jeff Lynch, second in the pole vault; Mike Paulson, third in the 120 yard high hurdles and fourth in the 180 yard low hurdles; Doug Hass, fifth in the 120 yard high hurdles; the mile relay team, fifth; and the two-mile relay team, first.

For Raymond Central, Mark Kubik was third in the two mile and mile, Rick Schaffer was fifth in the two mile, Doug Olson was third in the 100 yard dash, Jim Holley was fourth in the 100, Mike Sabatka finished fifth in the 440 yard run, Jerry Otto was fifth in the high jump, Greg Ubben was first in the discus, Don Maxson finished fifth in the 220 yard dash, Terry Maxson was fourth in the triple jump, the mile relay team was second, and the 880 yard relay team finished third.

A special meeting of the Wahoo City Council was held May 18 at 12:45 p.m.

The evaluation of proposals to audit the city records was postponed until the regular council meeting in order to obtain additional information on the price and scope of the proposed audit.

A request was received from the Three Hundred Bowl to allow them to sell beer during the bowling tournament, May 20. The motion that the Three Hundred Bowl be allowed to sell beer between noon and midnight on May 20 was made by Councilman Craig Breunig and seconded by Councilman Bob Lawson. The motion was approved unanimously.

25 Years Ago

(May 28, 1998)

As a result of a hearing in Cedar Bluffs on a proposal by residents of that community for toll-free telephone service to Fremont, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has ordered Aliant Communications to develop a rate.

At its weekly meeting May 20, the commission gave Aliant 60 days to develop a rate that would provide extended area service (EAS) or toll free calling from Cedar Bluffs to Fremont.

The commission noted that such matters are not as simple as they may appear. In this case, the two communities have different telephone companies. Aliant serves Cedar Bluffs while Fremont is a property of US West.

Three of the Public Service Commission’s five elected commissioners attended the hearing in Cedar Bluffs on May 5 – Rod Johnson of Sutton of District 4, Lowell Johnson of North Bend of District 3 and Anne Boyle of Omaha of District 2.

At last week’s meeting in Lincoln, Boyle said, “People who were there want service to Fremont. That meeting was so contentious. We need to go back there and explain what the options are.”

Commissioner Frank Landis of Lincoln said, “We have a responsibility to tell those people up there (at Cedar Bluffs) what’s going on.”

Rod Johnson, whose district includes all of Saunders County, moved to give Aliant 60 days to develop a rate schedule. After that period, another meeting will be held in Cedar Bluffs, before Cedar Bluffs telephone users have a chance to vote on the issue.

An early afternoon accident near Wahoo last week sent four individuals to the hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jeffrey R. Dieken of Wahoo was still listed in serious condition at St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Dieken was driving a ‘96 Mazda two-door with three other Wahoo passengers last Wednesday afternoon about 3 miles east of Wahoo on County Road K.

The report indicated that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it crossed the intersection of County Road 14.

At the curve after the intersection, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went into the south ditch.

The car rolled several times before coming to a rest.

According to the sheriff’s office, all four persons in the car were ejected and no seat belts were being worn at the time of the accident.

Dieken was taken by medical helicopter to the Omaha hospital.

Mindy L. Jackson, 17, Emily Trudell, 15 and Shanna Kemmerling, 14, were treated and later released from Saunders County Health Services

10 Years Ago

(May 23, 2013)

Mead Public Schools will say goodbye this year to three teachers.

Social studies and physical education teacher Dan Dornbush, special education teacher Del Lindgren and physical education and athletic director Jon Dahl will all be retiring at the end of this school year.

Together, they have accumulated more than 100 years of teaching experience.

“I’ve always enjoyed being around kids,” said Dornbush. “I didn’t plan on doing it this long. It’s been a fast 36 years.”

Thirty-five of those years have been at Mead, he said.

Lindgren, who has taught at Mead for 29 years, has been teaching a total of 33 years.

According to Dahl, he began teaching 35 years ago. Thirty of those years have been spent in Mead.

Lindgren stated that he has enjoyed working with the special education students.

“I started out with my elementary degree and it developed into a need for special ed teachers,” he said. “I like working with small groups.”

Dornbush stated that, although he has enjoyed his years of teaching, it has brought some challenges.

One of these challenges was the shift to more modern technology.

“I’m not a tech person,” he said, “I still have to ask some of the younger staff to help me.

Dahl agreed that challenges have come along the way.

“I think there’s times you see kids with a lot of talent and for whatever reason, there’s not the motivation there for them to achieve what you thought they could.”

This has been somewhat of a discouragement.

“Finding the magic motivator is a challenge for me,” said Lindgren. “I think being patient with the kids is the main thing.”

Dahl stated that coaching has been the highlight of his teaching years.

“The thing I was most passionate about was coaching,” he noted. “You develop a close relationship with your athletes.”

Dahl has also been a guidance counselor.

“Once I got into that area, it was interesting to get into the reasons of people’s behaviors,” he said.

Dornbush stated that one of the highlights of his teaching career was the annual Washington D.C. trip.

“I started it a couple years back,” he said. “It’s something I always wanted to do for kids to take them out and let them see some place.”

Dahl added that working with the other teachers at Mead has been fun.

“We’ve had a lot of great people to work with over the years,” he said. “It’s been a great experience.”